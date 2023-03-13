"There's still a big gap in negotiations" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea superstar is edging closer to exit door this summer

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is increasingly likely to leave the Blues this summer as both parties are yet to agree on a new deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Mount rose through the ranks at Chelsea before making his senior debut for the club in their 4-0 loss against Manchester United in August 2019. He has since made 192 appearances across competitions for them, bagging 33 goals and 37 assists.

The Englishman, who has been with the Blues since 2005, has established himself as a key player for the club over the last four years. However, there are concerns about his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Mount is entering the final 12 months of his contract with Chelsea as his deal expires in June 2024. The London giants are keen to see him commit his future to them, but have failed in their efforts to convince him so far.

According to the aforementioned source, talks between the two parties have not proved to be fruitful so far. With negotiations not heading in the right direction, the chances of the 24-year-old leaving are increasing day by day.

Romano revealed that Graham Potter's side will be open to selling Mount if he does not agree to a fresh deal by the summer. The midfielder's stint with the Premier League giants could thus be coming to an end.

"There’s still big gap in the negotiations between Chelsea and Mason Mount, as new deal is again far from being agreed. No final decision yet but chances of Mason Mount leaving Chelsea are increasing. Mount will be on the market if a new deal is not agreed before the summer."

The Blues have spent a significant amount of money over the last two transfer windows. Selling homegrown talent like Mount would help them balance their books this summer.

Chelsea star Mason Mount will not be short of options

Mason Mount will certainly not be short of options should he leave the Blues this summer. In fact, it is very much possible that he will join another Premier League big gun.

Manchester United have identified Mason Mount as a summer transfer target, as they look for cheaper alternatives to Jude Bellingham.



Liverpool are also in for Mount, who is increasingly likely to leave Chelsea.



(Source: @JacobSteinberg)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the England international in recent months. It recently emerged that the midfielder is also a transfer target for Manchester United.

As Mount will be in the final 12 months of his contract in the summer, the London giants will not be in a strong position to demand a huge sum. They thus risk losing one of their top players to a direct rival for a comparatively cheaper fee.

