"They can always improve" - Seville star comments on possibility of Real Madrid signing PSG forward Kylian Mbappe

Sevilla goalkeeper Orjan Nyland has shared his thoughts on Kylian Mbappe potentially joining Real Madrid in the summer.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season upon the expiration of his contract. He is in advanced negotiations with Los Blancos for a summer transfer, with discussions taking place on salary, image rights and signing fee.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are set to host Sevilla in La Liga in their next game on Sunday, February 25. Ahead of the game, Nyland was asked about Mbappe potentially joining the Spanish giants and he told Marca (via PSG Talk):

“That’s one of the reasons why we call them the Galacticos. They attract the best players, so they can always improve. So there are good players in the team, and the best players want to go to Real Madrid. Obviously, we know the quality of Mbappé, so it will be a very dangerous team.”

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu since his time at AS Monaco. He eventually joined PSG in 2017. He was again linked with Los Blancos in 2022 but signed a new two-year contract with the French side.

The Frenchman is PSG's all-time top scorer with 244 goals and 105 assists in 291 games. He has been in excellent form this season as well, scoring 32 goals and providing seven assists in 31 games across competitions.

Carlo Ancelotti on Vinicius Jr.'s best position at Real Madrid amidst potential Kylian Mbappe arrival

While Kylian Mbappe will certainly improve Los Blancos' attack, it is likely to give Carlo Ancelotti a selection headache. Both the Frenchman and Real Madrid's current star attacker Vinicius Jr. like to operate on the left wing and are brilliant in the position as well.

Ahead of the Sevilla clash, Carlo Ancelotti was asked about Vinicius' best position and he answered (via Managing Madrid):

“I think Vini can play inside, not as a centre-forward but with a pair of forwards, but I think we have to take into account that he is very comfortable playing out wide. He has improved a lot in that sometimes he comes much more inside to find space in central areas.

"I want to put a player of his quality where he is most comfortable, which is the left wing.”

Vinicius Jr. has scored 71 goals and provided 71 assists in 248 games for Real Madrid since joining the club from Flamengo in 2018. He has helped them win one UEFA Champions League and two La Ligas, among other honors.