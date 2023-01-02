"They are coping with every problem that gets thrown at them" - Chris Sutton predicts the result of Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has predicted an Arsenal win when they take on Newcastle United in a Premier League home clash on Tuesday, January 3.

The Gunners come into the game on the back of an enthralling 4-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on December 31. They extended their lead at the top of the league table to seven points over second-placed Manchester City, who drew 1-1 against Everton later that day.

Arsenal @Arsenal Time to relive it all again, Gooners 🤩 Time to relive it all again, Gooners 🤩 https://t.co/gX3mhHB1rM

Newcastle, meanwhile, have been in terrific form this season and are third in the table, nine points behind the Gunners, having played one more game. They played out a goalless draw against Leeds United in their previous game.

While the Magpies will possess a good challenge, Sutton has predicted Mikel Arteta's side will see them off at the Emirates. In his column for BBC Sport, he wrote:

"I was wrong about both of these teams last time out - Newcastle were unlucky not to beat Leeds, but I was miles out when I said Arsenal would lose to Brighton, although the Gunners had to weather a storm at the end of the game."

He added:

"Arsenal are seven points clear at the top of the table now, and they are coping with every problem that gets thrown at them. It will be the same again here. Newcastle are well organised defensively, but Mikel Arteta's side are so impressive going forward."

Sutton also claimed that how Arteta's side perform in their remaining fixtures in January could be crucial to their title challenge. He wrote:

"Arsenal's other two league games in January are against Tottenham (away) and Manchester United (home). At the end of this month, we will have a much better idea about whether they can go the distance in the title race, but at the moment they look like they mean business."

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle United

Arsenal mounting a big Premier League title challenge this season

Arsenal narrowly missed out on the top four last season as they finished just two points behind arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur. However, Mikel Arteta has been able to turn his side's form around brilliantly and they have put up a serious title challenge so far.

Many expected the Gunners to drop points after a knee injury to Gabriel Jesus put him out of action until March. However, Eddie Nketiah has stepped up well in their previous two matches against West Ham United and Brighton.

They will face a tough challenge from Newcastle United in their next match but will be confident of seeing off Eddie Howe's team at the Emirates. It will also provide the Gunners with a chance to extract some revenge after the Magpies team beat them 2-0 at St. James' Park last season to dent their top-four hopes.

Post that, Arteta's troops will face Oxford United away in the third round of the FA Cup on January 9. That match will be followed by a North London Derby away against Tottenham in the league on January 15.

