"They didn’t need [him]" - Gary Neville slams Chelsea and claims they did not have to sign injured star last summer

Former Manchester United right-back turned television pundit Gary Neville has slammed Chelsea for signing Romeo Lavia in the summer. The Blues signed the highly-regarded Belgian midfielder in the summer from Southampton in a deal worth £53 million plus add-ons.

Gary Neville has claimed that Chelsea did not even need to sign Lavia in the first place and it was an ego-driven signing to beat Liverpool. The Manchester United legend has also insisted that Lavia would struggle to get into the Blues' starting XI ahead of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher. Speaking on The Overlap, Neville said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“They went and bought Enzo, they go and buy Caicedo and then through their ego they went and bought Lavia on the final day of the transfer window for £54m and then they have to sell Conor Gallagher? They didn’t need Lavia, he’s not even played a game for them anyway."

Lavia was part of the interesting tug-of-war between Chelsea and Liverpool last summer as the two clubs got involved in the race to sign him as well as Caicedo. The Blues ended up signing both players, but neither have managed to live up to the expectations at Stamford Bridge.

While Caicedo has struggled to replicate the stellar form of his Brighton days, Lavia has hardly played because of persistent injury problems. The 20-year-old has played just 32 minutes this season and has suffered a series of injury setbacks and is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Chelsea eyeing a move for Championship hotshot

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville who has been on fire for the Whites this season.

The Netherlands under-21 international has been one of the best players in the Championship this season playing a key role behind Daniel Farke's side's promotion hopes.

It has been claimed that Mauricio Pochettno is looking for a new wide attacker to add more firepower to his frontline. The likes of Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke, and Mykhalio Mudryk have all struggled to live up to his hefty pricetags with only Cole Palmer managing to impress.

Summerville has scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 33 Championship outings for Leeds this campaign. A right-footed winger, he is capable of playing on either flank and still has plenty of time to develop aged just 22.