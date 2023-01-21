"This Potter guy must go," "It's not looking good" - Chelsea fans fume as midfielder starts crucial Premier League clash against Liverpool

Chelsea fans were disappointed to see midfielder Conor Gallagher in the starting XI for their Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Gallagher, 22, has had some good moments for the Blues in his first full season with the club. However, his performances have often left much to be desired in terms of composure and decision-making.

The Englishman was named alongside Jorginho in a double pivot role for the match against Liverpool. Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella and Trevoh Chalobah start in defense for the Blues. Meanwhile, Mason Mount, Lewis Hall, and Hakim Ziyech start behind Kai Havertz.

Chelsea fans, however, were skeptical about Gallagher's inclusion in the starting XI and took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the same. Here are some of their reactions:

The_woo @Cfc_ghimire Gallagher not again Gallagher not again💀

⁵ @JF5Era Graham playing Gallagher in midfield so that Boehly has no choice but to pay the release clause for Enzo. He’s playing 8d chess Graham playing Gallagher in midfield so that Boehly has no choice but to pay the release clause for Enzo. He’s playing 8d chess

Gallagher came through Chelsea's academy and played for the youth side before playing for Crystal Palace on loan in the 2021-22 season. His impressive performances for the Eagles saw the Blues recall him last summer.

The Englishman has made 24 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and assisting another.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter on Liverpool's struggles this season

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have struggled this season, especially in the Premier League. They have earned the same points and are ninth and 10th in the table respectively, but Jurgen Klopp's side have a game in hand.

Ahead of their clash on Saturday, Graham Potter was asked about The Reds' struggles this season. He said (via Football.London):

“No matter who you are – and we’re talking about one of the best teams the Premier League has seen, and one of the best managers the Premier League has seen – if you have injuries you have problems."

He added:

"It amazes me that people say the Premier League is the best league in the world and then I’m asked if it’s a surprise someone is struggling. That’s what it is. Jurgen [Klopp] is a fantastic guy and manager. They’ll fix it and come through their struggles. Then we all know their quality.”

The Merseyside club come into the game on the back of two losses in the Premier League while Chelsea beat Crystal Palace in their previous game.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes