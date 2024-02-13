“This season, Courtois was injured” - Chelsea legend Petr Cech names best goalkeeper in the world right now

Chelsea icon Petr Cech has named the best goalkeeper in the world right now. The former Czech Republic great has opined that Alisson Becker, Ederson, and Thibaut Courtois are three of the best in the world at the moment.

However, Cech has said that Liverpool keeper Becker edges the race for him, with Courtois currently injured. The Chelsea legend said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"There is a competition between Alisson, Ederson and Courtois. This season, Courtois was injured, I'd go with Alisson."

Alisson has been a key figure for Liverpool since his £71.6 million move from AS Roma in 2018. The Brazil international has kept 112 clean sheets in 255 appearances for the Reds to date.

Ederson, who has mostly deputized Alisson for Brazil, has kept 149 clean sheets in 318 appearances for Manchester City. The Brazilian sweeper-keeper joined the Cityzens in a £35 million deal from Benfica in 2017.

Meanwhile, Thibaut Courtois has been at Real Madrid since 2018 and has kept 91 clean sheets in 230 appearances for Los Blancos. Prior to his move to the Santiago Bernabeu, the Belgian was on the books of Chelsea and also spent some time alongside Cech at the club.

Mauricio Pochettino hails Chelsea midfielder following comeback win against Crystal Palace

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has hailed midfielder Conor Gallagher following his inspiring performance against Crystal Palace. The midfielder produced a phenomenal performance to inspire his side to a 3-1 comeback win against the Eagles on Monday (February 12).

After the match, Pochettino waxed lyrical about the passionate midfielder, labelling him as 'priceless'. The Argentine said, as quoted by ESPN:

"I think he's a player with a great commitment to the team, always trying to compensate every single situation. It's priceless to have a player like him. I'm so happy for him as it's a victory we needed. Always he decided, what he said to me was that he wanted to stay at Chelsea. But it's about him and the club. I am not [worried about] these types of things, he has another year on his contract. But that's a matter for him and the club."

Gallagher's future at Stamford Bridge has been pretty much up in the air of late, with his deal expiring in 2025. The midfielder has been strongly linked with an exit during the past couple of transfer windows but has ended up staying at the club. The tireless midfielder has contributed with three goals and six assists in 32 appearances across competitions.