“Very fast player who confronts people” - Rafa Benitez compares Real Madrid forward Vinicius to player he coached at Everton

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez has compared Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior to former Everton forward Anthony Gordon. The tactician noted that the two attackers have a similar style with regard to how they take on opposition players.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager told Spanish outlet AS (via Sport Witness):

"It depends on each one. In the case of Vinicius, we are talking about a very fast player who confronts people. It is his game and his virtue. My last player like that is Anthony Gordon [at Everton]."

"You have to talk to him, teach him with videos when this or that happens, educate him to anticipate game situations, and minimize the opponent’s chances of stopping him with fouls."

Benitez worked with Anthony Gordon at Everton between June 2021 and January 2022. At the time, the attacker was gradually cementing his position in the senior team. Their relationship came to an abrupt end after the coach was sacked midway through the 2021-22 campaign.

Gordon would go on to raise his overall stats for the Toffees to 78 appearances across all competitions, with seven goals and eight assists to his name. He eventually parted ways with the club and joined Newcastle United in a deal worth €45 million in January.

Vinicius Junior, meanwhile, has established himself as one of the deadliest wingers in European football at the moment. The Real Madrid forward has bagged 16 goals and eight assists for the Spanish giants across all competitions so far this season.

Joel Matip reveals some Liverpool players want revenge against Real Madrid

Joel Matip will come up against Vinicius Junior when Liverpool and Real Madrid clash today.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are scheduled to face each other in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie later today (21 February). The two sides met in the final of the competition last year, with Los Blancos defeating the Merseysiders 1-0.

Ahead of the encounter, Reds centre-back Joel Matip has admitted that some of his colleagues will be aiming for a payback when the two sides clash at Anfield. He said on talkSPORT:

“I think to win a game against them is motivation enough, but the past, if it helps you as a player, you can use it. For me, I just want to get to the next round, I don’t care who our opponent is, I just want to get through and I will do everything for this."

He added:

"Maybe for some of our players, it will help to get a little bit of payback. But for me, I just want to go to the next round. It could be any team, and I would still go there with all I had."

