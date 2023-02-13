Will Man City suffer without Erling Haaland against Arsenal? Gunners legend Ian Wright explains interesting opinion

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has given his views on Erling Haaland's potential absence when the Gunners take on Manchester City. Mikel Arteta's side will take on the Cityzens in a crucial top-of-the-table clash on Wednesday (15 February).

The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw against Brentford at the Emirates on Saturday (11 February) in a game that was full of controversy. Manchester City did not waste their chance to close the gap on the league leaders to just three points as they saw off Aston Villa with a 3-1 scoreline.

However, Erling Haaland came off at half-time with a slight knock offering a major cause for concern for Pep Guardiola.

Gunners icon Ian Wright has claimed that regardless of the Norwegian's availability, his former club will expect a tough game. The former England striker has also claimed that Manchester City are dangerous even without the Premier League top-scorer.

Wright said on BBC Match of the Day 2:

"We saw what he [Haaland] can do with his stretching of the team which is something that can cause problems, but it was always going to be a tough game for Arsenal. We’ve seen what City are capable of without Haaland."

"It’s a game that Arsenal need to win, they need to win their home games and City are coming there now knowing if they win that game they’ll go top."

Wright has also claimed that Arteta's side will be ready for the Sky Blues and know what they are capable of. He added:

"Pep’s talking about it’s still early but they know this terrain, they know what they need to be doing. But I think Arsenal will be ready for them. Arsenal will be looking forward to this game. It was unfortunate against Brentford how that turned out but I think the point is good enough."

Haaland has been a huge hit at Manchester City following his summer switch from Borussia Dortmund. The Norway international has scored 31 times for the Cityzens in 29 games across competitions this campaign while also producing four assists.

Journalist claims Arsenal are willing to break club transfer record to sign £110 million-rated target

The north London outfit are reportedly prepared to smash their club transfer record to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice in the upcoming summer transfer window.

As per transfer insider Dean Jones, the Gunners are preparing a huge move for the coveted England international.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones claimed that the north London giants are willing to break their transfer record of £72 million to sign Rice. He said:

"I think Arsenal are definitely willing to break their own transfer record to sign Declan Rice, but I'm not sure they're going to go above and beyond the £100 million mark and break the British record."

"I think West Ham will be hopeful that happens. They're hopeful that they can get £110 million. I can understand why they would set their stall out at that level. I'm just not 100% sure that it's realistic."

