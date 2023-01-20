“Would give them a much-needed boost” – Pundit names Portugal international as player Liverpool must sign next

Pundit Noel Whelan believes Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves could be a good signing for Liverpool.

The Reds have been linked with a potential move for the Portugal international (via Football Insider).

Whelan explained how the Reds have struggled in midfield this season even though they have plenty of options. He stated that Liverpool need to sign a midfielder in January:

“I think they definitely need more options in midfield, 100%. They’ve got plenty of options like Henderson or Oxlade-Chamberlain, but these are players who can’t play the majority of games. They need more. They can’t go and get Bellingham this month – that’s not going to happen."

He added:

“They’ve held off and not spent in the midfield area, but Neves would be a good fit and would give them a much-needed boost in that area. The midfield is looking like the root of a lot of Liverpool’s problems right now.”

Neves, 25, is known for his ability to spray out impeccable passes and for scoring long-range goals and set pieces. He joined Wolves from FC Porto in 2017 and has since played 236 games, contributing 28 goals and 12 assists.

Jurgen Klopp's side could well benefit from some reinforcements in January as they currently sit ninth in the Premier League table. They are 10 points below fourth-placed Newcastle United with a game in hand.

Neves, however, has also been linked with a potential summer move to Barcelona. His contract with Wolves expires in the summer of 2024.

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's upcoming clash against Chelsea

Liverpool will host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, January 21. Analyzing his opponents ahead of the game in a press conference, manager Jurgen Klopp said (via the club's official website):

"Graham Potter likes to play in a specific way and that's still clear, and that's what we prepare for. But other things in football will always be independent of what the opponent will do – not everything but some things are and what is the most important part for us in this specific case because we have to go for consistency."

He added:

"I think everybody who saw the [Wolves] game thought, 'OK, that looks at least a little bit like Liverpool.' We had the challenges in the right moment, we won them, we played out of that, we didn't lose the balls immediately, these kind of things. As good as the opponent – and they are really good – we have to sort our problems and cause them problems and then we will see."

Chelsea are 10th in the table, level on points with the Reds, having played one more game.

