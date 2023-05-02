"You should have signed for Arsenal" - Gunners fans troll Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk with hilarious chant in PL fixture

Arsenal fans mocked Chelsea attacker Mykhailo Mudryk with a chant during the two sides' Premier League clash at the Emirates on Tuesday (May 2).

The Gunners beat the Blues 3-1 to pile more misery on the West Londoners, who sit 12th in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's men are in an enticing title race with Manchester City.

Mudryk, 22, could have been part of the Arsenal side that have displaced City at the top of the leaguw. However, the league leaders were beaten by Chelsea for his signature. Gunners fans haven't forgotten about the Ukrainian's transfer saga in January and took aim at him during the clash at the Emirates. They chanted:

“You should’ve signed for the Arsenal!”

Mudryk, who was introduced into the game by Frank Lampard in the 71st minute, was also subject to boos. His move to Chelsea has not panned out as many had envisioned, managing just two assists in 14 games across competitions.

The Ukrainian winger joined the Blues from Shatkhar Dontesk for £88.5 million on an eight-and-a-half-year deal. The Gunners were unwilling to pay that amount for the forward. However, Mudryk pushed for a move to the Emirates, even putting subtle hints of his desire on social media.

Mudryk was acclaimed during his time at Dontesk. His former manager Roberto De Zerbi even suggested that Mudryk would win the Ballon d'Or in the future:

"Mudryk is a fantastic player but Brighton can’t buy him – I like him, just like all my ex-players I like, but Brighton can’t buy Mudryk. Arsenal, I don’t know. I think Mudryk can win the Ballon d’Or in the future – I know the value of Mudryk; he has the potential to win the Ballon d’Or.”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher slams Chelsea for disastrous defeat at Arsenal

Jamie Carragher was shocked by the Blues' poor display.

Chelsea appointed Lampard as caretaker boss in March after sacking Graham Potter. The English coach returned to the club after previously coaching them from 2019 to 2021.

However, it has been a horror show at Stamford Bridge since his return, with the Blues losing all six games across competitions. The first-half showing against Arsenal was abysmal, with the West Londoners conceding three poor goals. Carragher was on commentary for Sky Sports when he gave a damning verdict on the struggling London outfit:

"This club is an absolute mess right at this moment."

Chelsea can still mathematically be dragged into a potential relegation battle if their freefall continues. They're next in action on Saturday (May 6) against Bournemouth.

