Reports: Real Madrid ready to sell superstar to Manchester United

Madrid are willing to offload the player to fund their move for Kylian Mbappe.

by Shambhu Ajith Rumours 26 Jul 2017, 11:02 IST

The stop at nothing duo

What's the story?

It's make-or-break time in the transfer window and the big fish are ready to do what it takes to get their blue-chip deals done and dusted. In what is brewing up to be the most defining series of events across Europe, Real Madrid are willing to sell Gareth Bale to Manchester United to foot the bill for Kylian Mbappe, according to the Daily Metro.

Even after selling Morata and Danilo, Real Madrid are still short of funds and the guillotine is reportedly set to drop on Bale's contract.

In case you didn't know...

Mourinho wants a winger and he couldn't be clearer about it, having reiterated on multiple occasions, "I want an attacking player, especially one that can play through the wings to give me more attacking options."

United have been nagging Inter Milan to part with Ivan Perisic but the Italians' counter offer involving cash + Martial proved to be none too pleasing for Jose.

James Rodriguez, who was touted to fetch Los Blancos a good amount of dough, ended up moving to Bayern on a loan deal which has left them in a bind with Mbappe being valued in the ballpark of a ridiculous £160m.

The heart of the matter

The BBC (Bale, Benzema, Cristiano) trio have been the heartbeat of Real Madrid over the last few years. Together, they won three of the last four Champions League campaigns and the La Liga in 2016/17. This has led to the typical 'Is a bird in the hand worth two in the bush?' dilemma.

Also read: Manchester United transfer round-up: Massive Bale update, Verratti chase over and more

Mbappe, meanwhile, is only 18 years old but his ominous presence in the Monaco frontline played a pivotal part in the Ligue 1 champions scoring 107 goals in 38 matches at close to 3 goals per game.

Mbappe is like gold dust in the market and every bigwig in Europe has set their sights on him. Although Real Madrid are thought to be the front runners for the Frenchman, he could quite possibly stave them off if he feels he is not going to get enough game time which is something on offer at PSG, Manchester City and Arsenal who are ready to roll the red carpet out for him. If Bale stays, Mbappe will find himself alternating with the Welshman who is easily one of the greatest attackers in the game.

Jose Mourinho is a huge fan of Bale and was recently caught on camera telling him, "I can't buy you because you do not talk to me."

Bale, who moved from Spurs to Real Madrid for a then record-breaking deal, had earlier said that he'd struggle to play for any club other than Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. But Mourinho's Manchester United have a lot of promise and are lacking in quality on the wings, with Anthony Martial's brilliance available only at a premium.

However, Manchester City convincing Mbappe to move to the Etihad could prove to be a deal breaker as Madrid will not sell the 28-year-old Welshman under such circumstances.

Video

Author's take

Bale's time at the Bernabeu has been plagued by injuries. But he has definitely delivered the goods and is a top quality player with unmatched pace and belligerence. Mbappe is only 18 and if what we've seen is anything to go by, Madrid should sign him up. But would he be worth the amount Monaco are demanding for him? Call me cynical, but I'd say he needs another season to have a price tag as dastardly as that slapped on him.

Manchester United have every reason to be delighted. Bale is a solid upgrade on Ivan Perisic and the Welshman absolutely bullied his way to the top in the English top-flight in the past. He will fit right into Jose's plans and the Old Trafford faithful will greet him with open arms.