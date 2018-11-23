×
Rules panel aims to let goalkeepers move more at penalties

Associated Press
News
15   //    23 Nov 2018, 02:23 IST
AP Image

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — World soccer's rule-making panel says it wants to give goalkeepers more freedom to move when facing a penalty.

Currently, the Laws of the Game state goalkeepers "must remain on the goal line ... until the ball has been kicked."

The panel, known as IFAB, now proposes "needing only one foot on the goal line when a penalty is taken," allowing goalkeepers to begin moving forward earlier.

IFAB met Thursday to identify several changes it wants to approve at a March 2 meeting, and take effect June 1.

Proposals include: ending trials with penalty shootouts to return to teams alternating kicks; cutting timewasting by forcing substituted players to leave the field at the nearest spot, writing a more precise wording for non-deliberate handball offenses.

