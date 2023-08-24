Ange Postecoglou pushing Tottenham to sign £50 million rated Chelsea target - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is reportedly pushing to secure the signature of Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson, who has also been on Chelsea's radar this summer. According to The Independent (via TBRFootball), the Australian tactician wants to add firepower to his squad and sees the Welsh forward as the ideal candidate.

The Blues are suffering from the same problem, with their bloated squad lacking guaranteed goalscorers. Christopher Nkunku's injury has also left Chelsea short in the attacking department.

Brennan Johnson left an impression in his debut Premier League season last year, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 38 league appearances. This hasn't escaped the notice of Tottenham, who are grappling with the significant question of how to fill the void left by Harry Kane.

With a need for renewed energy in front of goal, the club appears keen to secure Johnson's services. The forward's £50 million valuation presents a stumbling block, as Tottenham are reluctant to meet this price.

Johnson has formed a fruitful partnership with Morgan Gibbs-White at Nottingham Forest and the club will be reluctant to let the player leave this summer.

Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea future hangs in the balance, Pochettino open to reconciliation

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has intriguingly left the possibility open for a reunion with Romelu Lukaku, putting the ball squarely in the Belgian striker's court. The decision comes after a summer filled with speculation about Lukaku's future, with a transfer appearing inevitable at one point.

Lukaku has been training with the Under-21s after the Blues made it clear that a transfer would benefit all parties. Despite this, he rejected a move to Saudi Arabia, and a potential deal with Inter has also fallen through.

Juventus' interest in Lukaku remains a notable subplot in the situation, but they have yet to formalize an offer for the striker. With the transfer window drawing to a close, the odds of Lukaku leaving Chelsea are diminishing.

During Thursday's press conference, the manager didn't definitively close the door on Lukaku's future at Stamford Bridge, saying (via 90min):

"The situation has not changed. Like always I tell you in football, anything can happen. We'll see what happens in the future but at the moment, the situation has not changed."

Whether Lukaku will once again don the blue jersey or find himself in new colors remains an open question.