Arsenal enquired about Chelsea star's availability amid uncertainty over contract extension at the Blues - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly enquired about Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante's availability amid doubts over the Frenchman's contract situation.

Kante, one of the Blues' most crucial players over the last few seasons, will be out of contract at the end of the season.

He joined the west London side from Leicester City in 2016 and has since made 265 appearances. He has helped Chelsea win one Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League trophy.

The 32-year-old, however, has had an injury-plagued 2022-23 campaign. He has made only five appearances across competitions, having picked up a hamstring injury in August.

Kante is yet to pen an extension regarding a new deal. As per GOAL, Arsenal are interested in strengthening their team in the summer in a bid to compete in next season's UEFA Champions League.

They signed Jorginho from Chelsea in January. Mikel Arteta's team are now interested in another player from the Blues in the form of Kante. The Frenchman, however, is fixated on his decision of wanting to renew his deal and extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry made an observation about Chelsea star Joao Felix during the clash against Real Madrid

Joao Felix once again drew a blank against Real Madrid during Chelsea's UEFA Champions League first-leg quarter-final clash on April 12. The Portuguese failed to get going against Los Blancos during his time at Atletico Madrid as well.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry reacted to Felix's performance as the Frenchman told CBS Sports Golazo after the Champions League match (via Football.London):

"You would like to think Joao Felix would have had the composure in the box. Don't get me wrong, I've been in that situation and it is not easy, What was easy for me was to have the awareness that you need to cut across. That's the first thing that you learn as a centre forward."

He added:

"When defenders are chasing, I cut across. Slow or quick striker, it will give you that advantage of 1v1 or a red card. I've been in that situation, although I'd like to think I was composed in the box."

Speaking further about how being out of form impacts your decision-making, Henry said:

"You overthink it. I do believe that you always have time in the box, football-time. When you're not scoring, it feels like that time is really fast and you don't have that composure anymore."

The second leg between the two teams at Stamford Bridge will take place on April 18 with Real Madrid having a 2-0 advantage.

