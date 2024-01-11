Arsenal eyeing move for £50m rated Manchester United target, January move difficult - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a move for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkee, who has been subject of interest from Manchester United as well. As per Telegraph journalist Sam Dean, the Gunners have identified Zirkee as a potential solution to their goalscoring woes.

According to Dean, Bologna value their star attacker at around £50 million and a deal therefore looks difficult this month. As reported by Eurosport earlier this month, Zirkee is also admired by Manchester United as the Red Devils look to add more firepower to their side.

Zirkee joined Bologna in the summer of 2022 from Bayern Munich and had a disappointing debut season at the Serie A club. He only managed to find the back of the net twice in 21 games across competitions.

However, the young Dutchman has turned his career around this season as he has netted eight goals and provided four assists in 22 games across competitions. Zirkee was formerly on the books of German giants Bayern Munich but failed to make the grade at the Allianz Arena.

The 22-year-old joined Bologna following loan spells with Parma and Anderlecht and Bayern Munich have a buyback option for the player. Zirkee has been capped at every youth level for the Netherlands and has been prolific for them but is yet to earn his first senior cap.

Goalscoring has been a major issue for both Arsenal and Manchester United this season and it's no wonder that they both have been linked with a host of strikers. Arsenal strikers Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have scored just eight league goals between themselves this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's £72 million striker has just scored once in the Premier League so far. Anthony Martial also has just one league goal to his name this season and has also been linked with an exit from Old Trafford.

Arsenal interested in Premier League midfielder also wanted by Manchester United

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, who has also been linked with a switch to Manchester United. Onana has been a pivotal figure for the Toffees in the middle of the park since joining them from Lille for a reported fee of €35 million in 2022.

The Belgium international has made 56 appearances for the Merseyside club till date and is one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League. The midfielder has made 56 appearances for Everton so far, scoring thrice and providing three assists in the process.

As per TEAMTalk, Arsenal are looking to bolster their midfield ranks with Thomas Partey's future up in the air. Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz is the Gunners' top priority but Onana is seen as an alternative.

Meanwhile, Manchester United reportedly see the 22-year-old as the long-term replacement for Casemiro who has struggled for both form and fitness this season. Onana is contracted at Goodison Park until the summer of 2027 and is valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt.