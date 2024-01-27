Arsenal keen on offload £100,000-per-week star as they look to raise funds - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly looking to sell fullback Cedric Soares in the ongoing winter transfer window.

Cedric has made just two appearances across competitions for the Gunners this season. He played 62 minutes in the UEFA Champions League and just three minutes in the EFL Cup.

As per Football.London, Mikel Arteta's side are hoping to part ways with Cedric this January and free up his wages worth £100,000 per week. His contract expires in the summer so they also want to avoid letting the fullback leave for free.

Galatasaray and Besiktas are reportedly interested in signing Cedric, who is also open to moving to Turkey. Besiktas have also opened talks with Arsenal for a potential transfer. Meanwhile, Galatasaray are looking for potential replacements for Sacha Boey, who is set to join Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, the Gunners signed Jurrien Timber last summer and have Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu in their ranks as well. Despite injuries to Tomiyasu and Timber though, Cedric has barely featured. Hence, he is likely to leave the Emirates soon.

Cedric initially joined Arsenal on loan from Southampton in January 2020 before the move was made permanent that summer. He has made 61 appearances for them, scoring two goals and providing five assists.

Arsenal offered the chance to sign Newcastle striker Callum Wilson: Reports

As per The Standard (via Football.London), Newcastle United could look to part ways with Callum Wilson due to their financial troubles. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United have all been offered an opportunity to sign the striker.

Wilson has scored eight goals in 20 games across competitions for Newcastle this season. However, his injury record is a big concern, having missed 71 games since joining the Magpies from Bournemouth in 2020.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have struggled in front of goal this season. Gabriel Jesus has scored just seven goals and provided four assists in 22 games across competitions this season. Eddie Nketiah, on the other hand, has registered six goals and five assists in 28 appearances.

Hence, the north London side are looking to sign a striker. They have been linked with Brentford's Ivan Toney or a loan move for Karim Benzema. However, financial constraints make either move unlikely this January.

They could look to bring in Wilson, whom Newcastle are willing to sell for £18 million.