Arsenal match Chelsea offer with £51 million bid to sign 20-year-old defender: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to match Chelsea's £51 million offer for highly regarded Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande. As reported by Portuguese outlet Record via Sports Mole, the 20-year-old is wanted by a host of clubs across Europe including the two London giants.

Diomande has been catching the eye in Sporting CP colors since his £11 million switch from Danish side FC Midtjylland in January, 2023. The Ivory Coast international has since become a key player under Ruben Amorim mostly playing as the right-sided wide centre-back.

Just 20 years of age, Diomande is regarded very highly for his all-round game and has what it takes to become a modern-day ball-playing defender.

Arsenal and Chelsea are both reportedly ready to make a £51 million bid for the young defender in the summer. However, Diomane has a release clause of £68.5 million in his deal at the Estadio Jose Alvalade and could ask for it to be fully triggered.

Arsenal boast the best defence in the Premier League this season and have solid depth at the heat of the defence. However, Mikel Arteta loves competition for peach and every place and someone like Diomande could take the Gnners' backline to the next level.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are understood to be looking for a long-term successor of Thiago Silva. The 39-year-old has his current deal expiring this season.

Tottenham Hotspur keen on Arsenal and Chelsea target: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly exploring the possibility of landing Arsenal and Chelsea target Ivan Toney in the summer. As per reports, the Gunners have called their long-term interest in the Brentford attacker but Chelsea and Spurs are still hot on the 28-year-old's tail.

Toney has recently returned from his eight-month ban for breaching betting regulations and has impressed since. He has so far made 10 appearances since returning to the first team scoring four goals in the process.

Tottenham Hotspur have impressed in terms of goalscoring ability this season despite not having an out-and-out number nine. They lost Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer but did not sign a direct replacement for the England captain.