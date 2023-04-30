Arsenal ready to sell three players to fund Mikel Arteta's transfer budget - Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly open to selling Granit Xhaka, Kieran Tierney, and Folarin Balogun in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen their squad for next season as they prepare to compete in the UEFA Champions League after six years. As per the Daily Mail, they have identified the likes of Declan Rice and Mason Mount as two summer targets.

To fund such signings, though, the north London side will reportedly look to sell the likes of Xhaka, Tierney, and Balogun.

Xhaka, 30, has been a key part of Mikel Arteta's side and has helped them compete for the Premier League title. He has scored five goals and provided five assists in 32 league games this campaign. However, with his contract expiring in 2024, Arsenal could look to cash in on him in the summer.

Tierney, meanwhile, was linked with a potential move to Newcastle after becoming the second-choice left-back at the Emirates following Oleksandr Zinchenko's arrival from Manchester City. He has started just five league games this campaign.

Another name on Arsenal's list of potential departures is Balogun. The young striker is currently on a season-long loan at Ligue 1 side Stade Reims, where he has scored 18 goals in 31 league games this season.

The Gunners have set a £26 million price for Balogun, with AC Milan, Olympique Marseille and a few English clubs said to be interested in signing the striker.

Arsenal set to host Chelsea in London derby

Arsenal will host London rivals Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday, May 2. It has been a tough couple of weeks for Mikel Arteta's side as they are winless in their four previous games.

They drew against Liverpool, West Ham United, and Southampton before losing 4-1 against Manchester City. Their lead over the Cityzens atop the table now stands at two points, having played two more games.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have had an abysmal season. They are currently 12th in the Premier League table, a massive 36 points behind Arsenal. They have lost all five of their previous games under caretaker manager Frank Lampard and are winless in eight games.

The London derby could go a long way in restoring confidence and gaining some momentum for either team. The reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge in November ended in a 1-0 win for the Gunners, with Gabriel Magalhaes scoring the goal.

