Arsenal remain interested in signing forward they failed to sign in 2022 summer window - Reports

Arsenal are still interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen talent Moussa Diaby despite their failed attempts at securing his services last summer.

According to RMC Sport, the Gunners submitted a last-ditch offer on the final day of the 2022 summer transfer window to sign the French winger. Diaby went on to have an exceptional campaign in the Bundesliga during the 2022-23 season.

The France international racked up 14 goals and 11 assists in 48 matches across all competitions for the German outfit last term. His exploits in Germany have attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Diaby is a product of PSG's academy. He joined Leverkusen from the Parisians in 2019 for €15 million.

Newcastle have been in excellent form in the Premier League, earning a top-four finish last campaign and Champions League football for the upcoming campaign. The Magpies have had the player on their radar for the past 18 months and he is still a priority target, according to Get French Football News.

However, Diaby reportedly does not prioritize a move to the Tyneside outfit, which has allowed Arsenal a lead in the race (as reported by L'Equipe).

The Gunners displayed stellar form in the Premier League last term, challenging Manchester City for the title. After finishing second in the English top tier, Mikel Arteta's side will undoubtedly be looking to reinforce their squad for the next season.

Andy Cole urges Arsenal to sign one of two highly-rated Premier League midfielders

Former Manchester United forward Andy Cole has urged the Gunners to sign one of Declan Rice or Moises Caicedo, two players he believes can help Arteta's men challenge for the title next season as well.

The West Ham United star and the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder have emerged as the Premier League's top prospects in the midfield department, attracting interest from various outfits.

The duo have been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United and Arsenal in recent weeks.

Cole advised the North London outfit to secure one of the two midfielders' signatures and said (via Metro):

"If Arsenal brought in one of them, then that would definitely improve them enough to challenge next season. I’m not sure what the price tag is on both of them. But I think Moises Caicedo is a fantastic player, I really do. He bosses games for Brighton, who played some real good stuff this season."

He added:

"If he’s £80m, I’m not quite sure why Declan Rice should be £100m. In the end, it comes down to who Mikel Arteta thinks is going to make Arsenal better, whether or not he thinks that they could bring Arsenal closer to winning the Premier League. We’ll have to wait and see."

