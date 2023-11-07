Arsenal star wants to leave the club in January, Serie A giants deemed front-runners for his signature - Reports

Speculation is mounting around Thomas Partey's future at Arsenal, with reports suggesting the midfielder is eyeing an exit to Serie A giants Juventus in January.

Despite doing well on the field, Partey's tenure at the north London club has been marred by persistent injury woes, casting a shadow over his contributions to the Gunners' campaign.

Partey made the switch to Arsenal from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid on the last day of the transfer window back in 2020. His move was championed by manager Mikel Arteta, who was keen to trigger his release clause. Since then, Partey's moments of brilliance have shone through, albeit sporadically, with injuries frequently relegating him to the sidelines.

Over the summer, there were murmurs of a potential transfer to Saudi Arabia for Partey, but this fell through as the midfielder remained at the Emirates Stadium. This season, much of Partey's time has been spent recuperating from injuries, further fueling transfer speculation.

Tutto Mercato (via CaughtOffside) have reported that Partey has expressed a desire to part ways with Arsenal when the transfer window reopens in January. It is believed that Italian heavyweights Juventus are leading the chase for his signature. However, the report suggests that Partey might hold out for a switch to another English top-flight team or a return to Spanish football.

PGMOL maintains silence amid Arsenal's officiating grievances

In the wake of Arsenal's heated clash against Newcastle in the Premier League, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) have opted for silence. They are yet to make a public comment following Arsenal's outspoken criticism of recent refereeing standards. According to the Daily Mail, the silence is set to remain.

The silent treatment comes as the Gunners are reportedly compiling evidence of dubious decisions they assert have disadvantaged them. The weekend's fixture against Newcastle United saw VAR thrust into the spotlight, scrutinizing three separate incidents related to Anthony Gordon's decisive goal.

Questions were raised regarding the ball's position in relation to the field of play, potential offside, and a foul during the goal's buildup. Ultimately, no conclusive evidence was found to overturn the call on the field, and Gordon's goal was allowed to stand.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, did not hold back in his press conference post-match, branding the officiating as "a disgrace" and "embarrassing". His scathing remarks resonated with the sentiment within the Gunners camp, and the club later issued a formal statement backing their manager's words.

Despite the agitations, the PGMOL have reportedly determined that a public statement will not be forthcoming as they address the controversy internally.