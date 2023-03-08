Arsenal want to sign Juventus star and are willing to offer Takehiro Tomiyasu in swap deal for player - Reports

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato Web, Arsenal are looking to sign Juventus defender Gleison Bremer, who is valued around £44.5 million by the Old Lady, in the summer. While they would not sell the Brazilian under normal circumstances, the Italian club are currently in a dire financial situation.

Bremer, 25, has made 27 appearances for the Bianconeri this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist. He joined the club from Torino at the start of the campaign.

Bremer's performances have attracted interest from clubs across Europe, including the Gunners'.

Forza Juventus @ForzaJuveEN Max Allegri wants to turn Gleison Bremer into a ball playing Center-Back. The coach dedicated a session of personalized technique and tactics for training on long throws and verticalizations to the Brazilian.



The north London club is reportedly willing to offer £27 million for the player and want Takehiro Tomiyasu to be a part of the deal.

Former Bologna FC full-back Tomiyasu has been a bit-part player for the Gunners this season. While the right-back has made 28 appearances for Arsenal's senior team this term, only 12 of those have come as starts.

Arsenal star Ben White thanked family for helping him become a footballer

Ben White has been a regular fixture for Arsenal this season, making 32 appearances for the north Londoners. Naturally a centre-back, he has been utilized as a right-back and has made the position his own.

White recently revealed how his family was always behind him. Speaking to the Gunners' official media, White said (via the Gunners' official website):

“My main inspiration is always my family, their support and encouragement is probably what got me started in the sport. I had the love of playing football from a very young age, it was all I wanted to ever do really, from as early as I can remember, and my family have always been there for me."

White further added that he was the first from his family to contemplate a career in football. The defender said:

“Nobody in my family had ever played football, they have never been into it. My parents aren’t football fans at all, so they didn’t push me into it. But they saw how much I loved it, and they did everything they could to help me.

“I don’t know how I got into it really in the first place, probably just through being with mates, playing in the park or the garden. I can’t remember why, I don’t think there was a particular moment that set me off in football, but I remember loving it from the first time I ever kicked a ball."

🗣️| Ben White: "Just coming into work every day for a club like Arsenal is enough to inspire me. You have to be honest to yourself, come into training every day and become a better version of yourself. Just focus on yourself, don't judge yourself by other people's standards, be…"

Arsenal and White will return to action on March 9 as the Gunners take on Sporting CP in a Europa League round of 16 first leg away clash.

