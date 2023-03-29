Barcelona interested in signing Manchester United target as a potential Robert Lewandowski understudy - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to face tough competition from Barcelona for striker Evan Ferguson. The Brighton & Hove Albion youngster has interest building in him after an impressive display this season in the Premier League.

As per a report in Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona believe Ferguson can be a good understudy for Robert Lewandowski. The Catalan side are ready to make a big move for the young striker as he fits their plans under Xavi.

Manchester United have already shown interest in Ferguson and sent scouts to watch him during his Brighton matches. The Red Devils are also in the market for a striker after they released Cristiano Ronaldo last year.

Ferguson, 18, has scored three goals in 10 appearances this season in the Premier League while registering two assists. He has also scored thrice in the four FA Cup matches and once in two League Cup games.

Manchester United and Newcastle United told to sign Barcelona target

Sky Sports presenter Joe Thomlinson spoke about Ferguson earlier this year and claimed that Manchester United should be looking to sign the Irish striker. He said on Football Daily:

"I think Manchester United should be extremely interested in Evan Ferguson in the striking role. I don't necessarily think he'd be the starter, but if you can go out and get a player and Evan Ferguson, I think he's an extremely exciting talent, honestly."

He added:

"The recruitment at Brighton, to bring him in from Bohemians, I think, over in Ireland... he's just different gravy. [His] hold-up play is spectacular; when he drops deeper, his passing range is amazing. Brilliant finisher, very physical for his age. He's still only 18! He is outrageous."

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood was quick to spot the talents of the Brighton striker. He told Newcastle United to sign the forward in the January window. He told Optus Sports:

"Didn't we just mention that Newcastle were looking for a striker? That might be one there (Ferguson). Go in now. There's no point in getting him after he's scored 50 Premier League goals because he will be unaffordable. Now's the time you need to pick him out – when they're ready, they're ready."

Ferguson has also earned three caps for the Republic of Ireland, scoring one goal.

Poll : 0 votes