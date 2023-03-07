Barcelona keen on signing 3 Premier League stars this summer: Reports

La Liga leaders Barcelona are interested in signing three Manchester City players in the summer transfer window, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo has reported. Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan are the three players Barca are interested in.

Barcelona have long been linked with a move to Silva. The Blaugrana tried to sign the Portuguese playmaker last summer itself, but the move ultimately did not come to fruition. According to the aforementioned source, Xavi's men are set to have another go next summer.

As per Spanish outlet SPORT, the Catalans could have to shell out €65 million for the playmaker’s services.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG and Barcelona will go head-to-head to sign Bernardo Silva this summer, who is open to leaving Manchester City.



Xavi reportedly wishes to add another player to his star-studded midfield, with Gundogan emerging as a potential option. The German midfield maestro is set to become a free agent in June 2023, meaning the financially compromised Blaugrana could pick him up as a free agent.

Finally, there is Laporte, who, according to Mundo Deportivo, has become Barca’s new defensive target. The Spaniard has fallen out of favor under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and would reportedly be open to a return to La Liga.

The Athletic Bilbao graduate could be a good addition to Barcelona’s squad, as they are now a defender short following Gerard Pique’s shock retirement before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Former Barcelona forward Christophe Dugarry calls PSG superstar Neymar “unbearable”

Christophe Dugarry, who spent the first half of the 1997-98 season at Camp Nou, has admitted that he finds Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace and former Barcelona superstar Neymar annoying.

Dugarry’s comments came after it was revealed that Neymar would miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season with an ankle injury. The footballer-turned-pundit claimed that it is a blessing in disguise for the Parisians as they play a lot better with a five-man backline.

Speaking on French radio station RMC ahead of PSG’s trip to Bayern Munich on Wednesday (March 8), Dugarry said:

“I am delighted for PSG that Neymar is injured.

“I think it's an incredible chance for Christophe Galtier. At some point, he should have had the courage to take him out, it was the only solution.”

He added:

“This team is much more balanced with five (defenders) behind, with three midfielders and Mbappe-Messi up front, with which PSG will play a little lower and counter-attack.

“I can't see him anymore. I can't do it anymore. I find him unbearable with his dribbling, with his attitude. I don't want to see him on the pitch anymore. He tires me out.”

PSG will need to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit at the Allianz Arena to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals. It will be interesting to see how they fare without Neymar, who has scored 18 goals and claimed 17 assists in 29 games this season.

