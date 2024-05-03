Barcelona make contact over signing Manchester United superstar: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly sounded out the availability of Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes.

Spanish outlet El Nacional reports that the Blaugrana have made first contacts to find out how much Fernandes would cost. Xavi would welcome the Portuguese playmaker but prefers his compatriot Bernardo Silva and the Manchester City midfielder is the Spanish coach's priority.

Fernandes, 29, has been in fine form this season, registering 15 goals and 11 assists in 45 games across competitions. He's been at Manchester United since January 2020 and was appointed captain last summer.

The 64-cap Portugal international opened up on his future this week and didn't rule out a possible exit:

"I’m not thinking about other things at the moment. Obviously, it doesn’t just depend on me, does it? A player always has to want to be here, but at the same time you have to want him to stay. At the moment, I feel there’s that on both sides."

Manchester United would be willing to include Fernandes in a deal to bring Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford. The Barcelona midfielder has long been on Erik ten Hag's agenda but has constantly snubbed the Red Devils' interest.

Fernandes has two years left on his contract and any decision over his future will likely come after Euro 2024. He also has the chance to captain United to FA Cup glory in the final against Manchester City on May 25.

Erik ten Hag confirms he wanted Barcelona superstar Frenkie de Jong at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag wanted Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong at Manchester United.

Ten Hag has admitted his plan was for Frenkie de Jong to join Casemiro in Manchester United's midfield. The Red Devils made several attempts to sign the 54-cap Netherlands international and reportedly reached an €85 million agreement with Barcelona in July 2022.

However, De Jong desired to stay at Barca who are his 'dream club' instead of reuniting with Ten Hag. The Dutchman played under his fellow countryman at Ajax and excelled, winning the Eredivisie title and reaching the UEFA Champions League semifinals in 2019.

Ten Hag spoke about his vision regarding interest in the 26-year-old when speaking to Sky Sports:

"It would’ve been Frenkie de Jong and Casemiro playing and complementing each other."

Casemiro joined United from Real Madrid in August 2022 for €70.6 million in August 2022. The Brazilian enjoyed a superb debut season at Old Trafford but has come off the boil in the 2023-24 campaign.

Fernandes has been one of the only few positives for Ten Hag's midfield alongside the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo. Casemiro's lackluster form has disrupted his side's pattern of play and having a ball-playing midfielder like De Jong may have rectified this.