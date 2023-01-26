Barcelona unable to register Gavi's new contract because of La Liga rules - Reports

Following the departure of Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid, Barcelona had planned to bolster their squad by making new signings in January.

However, league officials have ruled that they cannot do so due to their financial situation. The club have not been able to register the first-team contracts of Gavi and Ronald Araujo.

La Liga has reportedly ruled that Barcelona do not have the financial resources to register Gavi, despite the club's attempts to comply with the 1/1 transfer rule. This is because, according to Relovo (via Football Espana), defender Gerard Pique, who retired in Novemeber, remained on their wage books until recently.

Additionally, La Liga has stated that the club will not have access to the necessary finances to make signings in the summer. This means that Barca must devise a plan with league officials to demonstrate that they are improving their financial situation.

La Liga will need to be satisfied that Barca's finances are in check before the Catalan giants can register Gavi and any other first-team contracts. It's a difficult situation for the club, but they are resolute in finding a solution that will enable them to strengthen their squad for the future.

Barcelona sell Memphis Depay with option to buy Yannick Carrasco

ESPN has reported that Barcelona have completed the sale of Dutch forward Memphis Depay for €3 million to Atletico Madrid, with Yannick Carrasco potentially replacing the Dutchman. If the optional swap enters into motion, the Belgian winger is expected to provide cover for Barca out wide.

Carrasco has been a key part of Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid squad over two separate spells, being known for his discipline, hard work, and goal-scoring ability. However, Barca are unlikely to buy the Belgian international, who is set to remain in the Spanish capital for the remainder of the season.

While a swap deal was initially suggested, Carrasco will likely link up with Depay for the remainder of the season, with the Dutchman hoping to secure more minutes under his belt.

Barcelona will hope that they do not regret thinning their attacking options as the season progresses. However, they will be pleased with their efforts so far, as the Catalan side sit top of the La Liga table and hope to lift their first league title under Xavi Hernandez.

