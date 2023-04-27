Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel believes Manchester United star is the ideal signing for the club this summer - Reports

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has reportedly set his sights on Manchester United midfielder Casemiro as the perfect addition this summer. As per German media outlet Kicker (via FourFourTwo), Tuchel is determined to bring experienced leaders into the unsettled Bayern dressing room, with the 31-year-old Brazilian fitting the bill.

Bayern Munich are on the hunt for a defensive midfielder to pair with Joshua Kimmich, and they seem to have decided on Casemiro. They aim to bolster their backline after a disappointing 4-1 aggregate defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals. Tuchel seems undeterred by Casemiro's value to Manchester United and the potential price tag attached to him.

Currently second in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich are trailing league leaders Borussia Dortmund by a mere point, with only five games left in the season. Since Tuchel took over from Julian Nagelsmann in early April, Bayern have been eliminated from both European competition and the DFB-Pokal. Consequently, their only hope for silverware this season lies in the league.

In contrast, Manchester United are eyeing a Champions League berth next season, with Casemiro featuring prominently in their midfield. The Red Devils are also aiming for their second trophy of the season, although they face a formidable opponent in Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Casemiro, who joined Manchester United from Real Madrid for £70 million last summer, has been instrumental in Erik ten Hag's team. His contributions have helped the club secure the Carabao Cup in February, reach the FA Cup final, and vie for Champions League spots.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag also intent on a squad revamp

Erik ten Hag has hinted at focusing on enhancing his squad's depth in key positions during the upcoming summer transfer window. Under Ten Hag's guidance, United are also well-positioned to finish within the top four. This will improve the club's financial situation and make it more appealing to potential signings.

However, after a spending spree last summer, Manchester United are now carefully navigating the Financial Fair Play regulations. The United boss stated (via Metro):

"I think we need to strengthen the team and more positions. Also, the depth in the squad. But don’t think about that in this moment. It’s not about that. So far, we have had a great season so keep going."

The Red Devils stand to be a formidable force if they can further bolster their squad this summer.

