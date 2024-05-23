Bayern Munich set their sights on 'unhappy' Manchester City superstar as first signing of Vincent Kompany era: Reports

Manchester City superstar John Stones could reportedly join Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich this summer. The Burnley boss looks set to take over at the Allianz Arena and the English defender appears to be unsettled at the Etihad.

Football Insider reports that Bayern are monitoring Stones who is said to be 'very unhappy' with his lack of game time this season. The versatile centre-back has 21 of 27 games across competitions, excelling in defense and in a defensive midfield role.

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany is on the brink of being appointed Bayern's new manager, replacing Thomas Tuchel. The Burnley boss held talks with the Bavarians on Wednesday (May 22) and a deal is close to being confirmed.

Kompany is said to be an admirer of Stones who has two years left on his contract. There is an English core at the Allianz Arena and the former Everton star could link up with Harry Kane and Eric Dier under the Belgian tactician.

Expand Tweet

Stones, 29, started just one Premier League game between March and the end of the season and has made just 26 appearances in all competitions for City throughout the campaign.

The 71-cap England international is believed to be concerned about his future with his national team taking minutes with the Cityzens into account. He started one Premier League game between March and the end of the season.

John Stones named Vincent Kompany as the Manchester City icon he wishes he could play with again

John Stones appears to miss Vincent Kompany.

Stones may soon be playing under Kompany but he'll be familiar with the Belgian from their time together at Manchester City. The Englishman spent three years with the Cityzens' former captain, winning six major trophies together including two titles.

The Barnsley-born centre-back was asked to name one City legend he wished he could play with. He responded (via manchestercity.news):

"Probably Vinnie... Just because, plays our position, be nice to play with him again and yeah, I just enjoyed being around him, playing with him and stuff so I’ll have to say Vinnie."

Expand Tweet

Vincent Kompany became a hero at the Etihad, perhaps the greatest defender in the club's history. He made 360 appearances, winning 12 major trophies during an illustrious 11-year spell with the Cityzens.

The potential new Bayern manager conjured up several memorable moments including an iconic title-winning strike. That came against Leicester City in a 1-0 win in May 2019.