Brighton keen on signing Chelsea midfielder as Moises Caicedo talks continue - Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion have entered the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to talkSPORT.

The Seagulls have sold Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool and could lose Moises Caicedo to another Premier League rival. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all plotting a move for the Ecuador international, as per The Daily Telegraph.

Brighton, who hope to bag significantly over £70 million for Caicedo, are already on the lookout for replacements. They have signed James Milner on a free transfer, while a deal for Mahmoud Dahoud is also said to be in place.

Roberto De Zerbi seems keen to bolster their options in midfield, having qualified for the UEFA Europa League.

Gallagher, 23, has thus emerged as a transfer target for the Seagulls, according to the aforementioned source.

The Englishman joined Chelsea at the age of eight and has made 45 senior appearances for the club so far. He played 45 games across competitions for the Blues in the 2022-23 season, but 24 of those appearances came off the bench.

Gallagher could now be on his way out as Mauricio Pochettino's side look to balance their books after spending over £600 million across the last two transfer windows. Apart from Brighton, the midfielder has admirers at Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

The Blues, meanwhile, will look to earn a significant fee if they cash in on him this summer.

It's worth noting that Gallagher is not the only player Brighton are looking to sign from the London giants.

They are also keen to make Levi Colwill's loan move permanent. The Seagulls had an initial £30 million bid rejected by the Stamford Bridge outfit, but intend to return with an improved offer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Three other midfielders could leave Chelsea this summer

Conor Gallagher is one of four midfielders who could depart Chelsea this summer. Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Mateo Kovacic has agreed personal terms with Manchester City. The Blues are prepared to cash in on the Croatian, who is set to enter the final year of his contract.

Mason Mount's situation is similar to Kovacic as his deal expires at the end of next season. The London giants have already rejected a £40 million bid from Manchester United, according to multiple reports. Mauricio Pochettino's side are holding for £70 million for the England international.

N'Golo Kante, meanwhile, is set to end his seven-year-long stint at Chelsea. He will leave the club when his contract ends on June 30. The Frenchman has agreed a two-year deal with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, as per Romano.

