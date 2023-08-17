Chelsea add Manchester City target to transfer shortlist after Michael Olise snub: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly joined the race for Manchester City target Jeremy Doku after missing out on Michael Olise earlier in the day.

As per David Ornstein, Chelsea had triggered Olise's £35 million release clause but the winger decided to extend his stay at Crystal Palace.

Hence, as per a report in 90min, Doku is the latest on the radar for Mauricio Pochettino's side. They are looking to add a winger this summer and see the Belgian as the perfect fit for their project.

Manchester City has already started talks with Rennes for the forward and are pushing to get him in the next few days. The 21-year-old is seen as the replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who moved to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli.

Chelsea also have Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson on their wishlist. However, they have been put off by the £50 million asking price set by the Premier League side.

The Blues also have Lyon's Rayan Cherki and Ajax's Mohammed Kudus on their list, but are yet to make progress.

Chelsea target backed to do well at Manchester City

Former Premier League and Belgium footballer Philippe Albert has claimed Jeremy Doku will make a good impact in the Premier League. He added that the Belgian is similar to Chelsea legend Eden Hazard and backed the youngster to take the big step to play under Pep Guardiola.

Speaking to RTBF, Albert claimed that Doku was good enough to scare the Premier League defenders and be a 'real nuisance' on the pitch. He said:

"He has incredible qualities that we discovered at Anderlecht. I don't think the step [to Manchester City] is too high. He has the qualities to impose himself in the Premier League, or any other league in the world."

He added:

"If he is physically at 100 per cent, he will make his mark and scare the opponents. He's a bit like Eden Hazard at the beginning of his career, with double and triple gears that can really hurt [defenders]."

Albert hailed Doku's versatility but also said that the Belgian needs to play on the right wing:

"In England, he would be a real nuisance. He can play on either flank, but I still believe that a player has to play on his favoured foot. So I would put him on the right. The role of a winger is also to feed the striker."

Doku scored six times in 29 Ligue 1 games last season and assisted twice. He has already started well this season and scored in the first game of the season for Rennes.