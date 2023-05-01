Chelsea and Arsenal among 3 Premier League giants interested in signing ex-Blues star: Reports

Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United are all reportedly interested in the services of AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori. As reported by 90Min, the Blues academy graduate is in high demand in England.

The report claims that scouts from several Premier League sides kept an eye on the 25-year-old during AC Milan's 1-1 draw against AS Roma on Saturday, April 29.

AS Roma striker and another former Chelsea player, Tammy Abraham, was reportedly the primary focus of the scouts, but Tomori was also the subject of interest.

Tomori, however, could only manage 45 minutes of action and was replaced at half-time after picking up an injury. The Englishman has grown from strength to strength since joining AC Milan from Chelsea permanently in 2021 following a six-month loan with the Rossoneri.

Tomori has since established himself as a key player for the Serie A giants and played a key role in their Scudetto win last season.

The defender, who was named in the Serie A Team of the Year last season, has been almost ever-present in Stefano Pioli's side this season as well, making 38 appearances.

90Min claim that Tomori could be open to a return to England, which could help him get more chances for the national team. Despite earning his first senior cap for the Three Lions in 2019, Tomori has featured just thrice for Gareth Southgate's side till date.

Arsenal and Newcastle United are both said to be keen on making a move for the defender, who spent 16 years on Chelsea's books. Liverpool are also reportedly keen on the 25-year-old, with Jurgen Klopp being a huge admirer of the defender.

Arsenal set to make surprise move for Chelsea star

Arsenal are reportedly set to make a surprise move to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer. As reported by The Mirror, the Gunners are prepared to raid their London rivals for the FIFA World Cup-winning France international.

Arsenal secured the signing of Jorginho from the Blues in January and could reunite the Italy international with his former teammate in the summer.

Kante's current deal at Stamford Bridge will expire this summer and he has been in talks with the west London side regarding an extension. However, a deal is yet to be agreed between the Frenchman and the Blues.

Kante has won a total of six trophies during his time at Stamford Bridge, including one Champions League and one Premier League.

The midfielder has, however, featured just seven times for Chelsea this season, having missed 34 games due to injury. The Frenchman, who was once rejected by former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, could prove to be a solid addition to the Gunners on a free transfer.

