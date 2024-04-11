Chelsea have been dealt a major blow as Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is reportedly closing in on a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Blues have been linked with a move for a striker for a while now. They signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal last summer but he has been underwhelming, registering 12 goals and four assists in 35 games across competitions. Hence, the west London side were linked with a potential move for Osimhen in the summer.

However, as per Il Mattino (via Goal), PSG have moved way ahead of Chelsea in the race for the Nigerian striker. The French side are in advanced talks with Napoli for a potential transfer and are even ready to trigger his €120 million release clause. They are looking to offer Osimhen a four-year contract worth €13 million per year.

The Blues, meanwhile, cannot afford to pay €120 million due to their financial issues. They are already struggling with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules and will need to sell a host of players if they are to sign Osimhen.

The 25-year-old striker has had an underwhelming season as compared to the last season. He registered 31 goals and five assists in 39 games across competitions to help Napoli win the Scudetto last season. This season, however, he has scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 26 games.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will now look towards alternatives, which include Brentford's Ivan Toney, Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres, and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

Chelsea's remaining fixtures in the 2023-24 campaign

The Blues have had another disappointing campaign after finishing 12th in the Premier League last season. This season, they find themselves in ninth after 30 games, five points behind sixth-placed Manchester United with a game in hand.

Chelsea played out a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in their last game on Sunday, April 7. They are without a win in their last three games, having drawn 2-2 against Burnley and lost 4-3 against Manchester United.

The Blues will next host Everton at Stamford Bridge on April 15 before five massive games for them. They will take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on April 20 before facing Arsenal away in the league three days later. Post that, Chelsea will face Aston Villa away, Tottenham Hotspur at home and West Ham United at home.

They will finish the season against Nottingham Forest (A), Brighton & Hove Albion (A), and Bournemouth (H). Notably, if they beat City in the FA Cup semi-finals, they will face either Manchester United or Coventry City in the final.

