Chelsea dealt massive blow as top target withdraws from race to become next Blues manager - Reports

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has reportedly withdrawn from the race to become Chelsea's next manager.

Nagelsmann has been heavily linked with the role and held talks with the Blues over succeeding Graham Potter. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the German coach has opted against the role. Romano tweeted:

"Julian Nagelsmann has now withdrawn from the race to become the new Chelsea head coach — it looks like it’s his final decision. German coach is said to be no longer available after multiple round of talks."

It's a massive headache for the Premier League club, with Romano also mentioning that the German was their top target. Nagelsmann was sacked by Bayern in March despite his side still competing in three competitions. He won the Bundesliga title in his first campaign with the Bavarians in 2021-22.

Chelsea will now have to consider other options. Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique and former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino have been touted as candidates for the role.

It has been a season to forget for the Blues, as they have crashed out of all cup competitions. There'rs little to no chance of them sealing a top-four finish, as they occupy 11th place. The West Londoners are 17 points off the Champions League qualification places with seven games remaining.

Chelsea's managerial changes this season are alarming

Chelsea's owners' erratic approach has been problematic.

Chelsea started the campaign with Thomas Tuchel in charge. The German oversaw a UEFA Champions League win in 2021 and UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup success last season.

However, the Blues sacked Tuchel in September, as they wanted a long-term coach to oversee a long-term plan. Graham Potter arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion, but his reign was a disappointing one. The English coach oversaw a horrific run of form that left his side mid-table by the turn of the year.

His former assistant Bruno Saltor was placed in temporary charge as the club sought to find a permanent replacement. The former Brighton midfielder oversaw one game, a goalless draw with Liverpool.

Potter was dismissed in March, and Frank Lampard was brought back to the club in a caretaker role. That has only made their search for a new permanent boss more difficult, as reports claim Enrique wanted the job immediately, per the Mirror.

Now that Nagelsmann has dropped out of the race, the West Londoners will need to speed up their process. It's becoming a nightmare at Stamford Bridge.

