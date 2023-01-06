Chelsea interested in signing Arsenal and Manchester United target in January - Reports

Chelsea are said to be interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach and France forward Marcus Thuram in January, according to Italian journalist Santi Aouna.

With Thuram's contract at Monchengladbach set to expire at the end of this season, multiple clubs have shown an interest in signing him, with the Blues joined by Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United.

With Armando Broja picking up a long-term injury, Chelsea are reportedly looking to sign an attacker to bolster their attacking options, and Thuram is one of the many they are keeping an eye on.

Actu Foot @ActuFoot_ Chelsea veut recruter Marcus Thuram dès cet hiver.



L'international français sera libre de tout contrat l'été prochain.



(@Santi_J_FM) Chelsea veut recruter Marcus Thuramdès cet hiver.L'international français sera libre de tout contrat l'été prochain. 🚨 Chelsea veut recruter Marcus Thuram 🇫🇷 dès cet hiver.L'international français sera libre de tout contrat l'été prochain.(@Santi_J_FM) https://t.co/LaDQ9y8dxW

The 25-year-old, who is France legend Lilian Thuram's eldest son, has been in fine form this season, scoring 13 goals and picking up four assists from 17 appearances across all competitions for the German club. He also made his mark with France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, notably assisting Kylian Mbappe's second goal in the final against Argentina.

Monchengladbach are said to be interested in cashing in on the 25-year-old mid-season rather than losing him on a free transfer in six months.

Chelsea have had a hugely underwhelming season so far, currently being 10th in the Premier League and having scored just 20 goals in the league all season, the lowest in the top 10.

Thuram isn't the only forward the Blues are keeping an eye on, as owner Todd Boehly is said to be keen on signing Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Chelsea eye big-money move for PSG superstar Neymar

Croatia v Brazil: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Chelsea are one of two Premier League clubs interested in a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr., with Newcastle United being the other.

The Brazilian has been prolific for PSG this season, scoring 15 goals and registering 13 assists in 21 games across all competitions. Despite his form, the Ligue 1 giants are reportedly open to selling the 30-year-old for €50-60 million as they look to build their team around Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Neymar moved to PSG from Barcelona five-and-a-half years ago for a whopping €222 million. In all, he has scored 115 goals and provided 75 assists in 165 games for the French side. During his time in Paris, he won four Ligue 1 titles and nine domestic cup titles.

Poll : 0 votes