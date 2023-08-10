Chelsea interested in signing PSG superstar linked with Barcelona: Reports

As per journalist Santi Aouna, Chelsea have joined the fray for PSG midfielder Marco Verratti, who's also a Barcelona target.

Verratti, 30, has been one of PSG's most influential players since arriving in the summer of 2012. However, with new boss Luis Enrique taking charge this summer and a rebuild underway, Verratti has been deemed surplus to requirements. RMC Sport had reported earlier this month that the Italian was among a few players told by the club that he was not a part of their plans.

The 30-year-old - who has a market value of €40 million - was courted by Saudi Arabian clubs, but Verratti reportedly wants to remain in Europe. La Liga giants Barcelona are keeping a close eye on the Italian midfielder.

Amidst that, Santi Aouna has reported that Chelsea could make a move for the midfielder. The Blues have seen a mass exodus this summer and are in desperate need of reinforcements in the middle of the park.

As many as 16 players have left Stamford Bridge this summer, with eight of them being midfielders, including N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount, among others. That explains the Blues' reported interest in an experienced midfield campaigner like Verratti.

The Euro 2020 winner has made 416 appearances for PSG across competitions, contributing 11 goals and 61 assists, orchestrating play from the middle of the park. He has won a whopping 30 titles with the Parisians, including nine Ligue 1 honours.

When do Chelsea start their 2023-24 season?

Mauricio Pochettino is the new Blues boss.

Following a busy summer of arrivals and departures galore, new boss Mauricio Pochettino has been tasked to return the Blues to their glory days following an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign.

The club finished a lowly 12th last season, missing out on European football for the 2023-24 campaign. That could be a blessing in disguise for the Argentine boss, though, as he builds a team for the future with no immediate distraction of European football.

Pochettino's job starts in right earnest with Chelsea's blockbuster Premier League opener at home to Liverpool on Sunday (August 13). The Blues are coming off a decent pre-season - going unbeaten - winning three of their five friendlies.