Chelsea likely to re-ignite interest in 2022 FIFA World Cup winning star this summer - Reports

Chelsea will reignite their interest in 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez when the summer window opens, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook. The goalkeeper once wore the Arsenal jersey, playing only 15 Premier League games across six years before making the switch to Aston Villa.

Blues' Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino will likely have some admiration for Martinez, who helped lead Argentina to win the World Cup in Qatar. His performances during the competition saw him become the best goalkeeper of the tournament as well.

Emi Martinez's stock has since risen but he has remained at Aston Villa, who are now fourth in the Premier League and look set to play in the Champions League next season.

This would certainly make things difficult for any club that wants to make a move for his services, especially if they cannot guarantee European football.

This will be the case for Chelsea, who are looking to sign a goalkeeper this summer and have placed Martinez at the top of their list, according to Alex Crook (via CFCPys). The Blues won't be too optimistic about their chances of signing the goalkeeper, as they could finish outside of the European spots.

Chelsea prepare to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League

Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest in their 36th Premier League game knowing that a win will see them edge closer to securing a place in the Europa League next season.

The Blues have bounced back from a disappointing campaign and now look set to compete for a place in Europe next season after an impressive turn of form.

Chelsea are not the only side heading into the game in need of all three points. The hosts are in dire need of any points they can get and will hope to make the Blues' visit to the City Ground as hard as possible. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side is engrossed in a race to secure safety against Burnley and Luton.

However, the Blues will be confident going into the game, knowing they have the mercurial services of Cole Palmer at their disposal. The attacking midfielder has racked up 30 direct goal contributions in 31 games for them in the league this season.

Forest, on the other hand, will hope their talisman Morgan Gibbs-White can help them avoid the drop and maintain their stay in the Premier League.