Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has identified World Cup star as ideal midfield partner for Enzo Fernandez - Reports 

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has reportedly set his sight on Jude Bellingham as his leading target for the summer.

According to the Evening Standard, the Borussia Dortmund star is the next big target for Chelsea. The Blues are looking to add the Englishman and Enzo Fernandez, for whom they are in talks with Benfica.

Bellingham is on the radar of several other clubs, including Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester City. All three sides are willing to pay a big fee to sign the midfielder, who has been in top form since moving to Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City.

Rio Ferdinand recently commented on the interest in Bellingham and claimed that the midfielder is likely to join Manchester City and then head to Real Madrid later on in his career.

"I think he will [join Manchester City], yeah. He'll say, 'Listen, I've got a couple of mates there, English boys. I can go to Madrid in five years.' There's no rush. I just think he thinks: 'You know what, I'm the superstar. I'm going to win the league and the Premier League, because I'm an English-born boy. And then I'll go to Madrid and I'll do the same there in a few years'. The great things is, he's got the absolute choice and the pick of what he wants to do. There will be clubs queuing up, we know that."

Chelsea target backed to join Manchester City

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson was talking to Football Insider when he claimed that Manchester City could be the best destination for Jude Bellingham. He believes the midfielder can develop under Pep Guardiola.

"They will be at the front of the race to sign him. If City did get him, they would be an unstoppable force next season. Bellingham is a superstar and would take them on to another level. The question is, do other clubs have more persuasive powers? It will not come down to finance for him. He will get a top deal wherever he goes. He will demand top dollar. A lot depends on who sells themselves better and which manager he wants to play for."

Borussia Dortmund are open to selling the Chelsea target in the summer, but the asking fee has gone over €100 million already.

