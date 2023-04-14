Chelsea risk losing defender as Liverpool and Manchester City eye transfer raid: Reports

Liverpool and Manchester City are ready to go head to head to sign Chelsea defender Levi Colwill this summer, according to The Evening Standard.

Colwill has impressed on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion since joining them on a season-long loan last summer. He has made 15 appearances across all competitions for the Seagulls, helping them keep five clean sheets.

The central defender is scheduled to return to his parent club Chelsea at the end of the season. Although he is yet to make his senior debut for the Blues, he is highly regarded at Stamford Bridge.

Colwill is viewed as a future England international and the London giants are keen to tie him down to the club on a long-term deal. However, there is a feeling that the defender could be among the players Frank Lampard's side could be forced to sell this summer.

Chelsea have the need to balance their books, having splurged over £600 million on transfers over the last two windows. Selling homegrown players like Colwill could be the best way for the club to meet Financial Fair Play rules as they would go down as pure profit in the books.

June 30 is notably the last date for clubs to book player sales in their accounts for 2022-23. The Blues could thus be left with no option but to part ways with some of their players, including Colwill, before the said date and their Premier League rivals are aware of it.

According to the aforementioned source, Liverpool and Manchester City are keen to sign Colwill from the Stamford Bridge outfit. Both clubs are looking to bolster their defense and view the left-footed centre-back as an ideal target.

Brighton will also attempt to sign the 20-year-old permanently if he becomes available, as per the report. Chelsea, meanwhile, are set to open talks over a new deal with the youngster. It thus remains to be seen where Colwill's future lies.

Liverpool are also interested in Chelsea midfield duo

While Liverpool are looking to strengthen their backline, the midfield has long been identified as their major pain area. The Reds are expected to make at least two major additions in midfield ahead of the 2023-24 season.

According to The Evening Standard, Liverpool are interested in Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher. The Blues are tipped to sell the former if he does not extend his contract beyond 2024, while the latter is set to enter the final two years of his deal.

