Chelsea send scouts to watch 22-goal striker who can be signed for £21 million - Reports

Chelsea's talent scouts have reportedly been closely monitoring the performances of AZ Alkmaar's striking sensation Vangelis Pavlidis. With an impressive tally of 22 goals across various competitions this season, Pavlidis has emerged as a highly sought-after prospect.

According to Sport 24 (via The Sun), the Greek striker's transition to the Premier League might occur as early as January. He has sparked interest among several clubs, including the Blues.

Stamford Bridge has experienced a period of underwhelming performances, landing the west London side in the lower levels of the Premier League standings. Having won just six of their 18 league matches, they are 10th in the standings and are actively looking to bolster their attacking line.

Pavlidis' potential acquisition appears to be a move in this direction, especially after the club had previously dismissed the idea of pursuing him. However, Chelsea's pursuit is not without competition. Fulham are also in the fray, especially considering the potential departure of key striker Raul Jimenez.

The financial aspect of this transfer will be important for the Premier League giants. AZ Alkmaar's valuation of their star player stands at a minimum of £21 million. It is a significant leap from the £13 million bid from AC Milan which was declined in the summer.

Pavlidis, who cost a mere £2 million when he joined AZ from Willem II in 2021, has been a consistent performer, netting 25 goals in his debut season. He followed it up with 22 goals in the subsequent campaign. His current season has been equally prolific, achieving the 22-goal mark in just 27 appearances.

As the 25-year-old continues to impress, his potential move to the Premier League hinges on whether his current club's valuation is met. Pavlidis could soon be a key figure at Stamford Bridge, helping them score the goals they desperately need to rise in the table.

Malang Sarr considering Sevilla move as Chelsea future remains uncertain

Defender Malang Sarr is reportedly contemplating a move away from Stamford Bridge, with Spanish side Sevilla expressing keen interest.

According to OK Fichajes (via Daily Post), Sevilla are exploring the possibility of acquiring Sarr from Chelsea in 2024. Discussions are said to be centered around an initial loan arrangement, with an option to make the move permanent for a fee of around €10 million.

Sarr's journey at Chelsea began in the summer of 2020 when he joined the West London club on a free transfer from OGC Nice. Despite the promising start, his journey at Stamford Bridge has been marked by challenges in securing a consistent place in the starting lineup.

The French defender's time at Chelsea has seen him loaned out to notable clubs like FC Porto and AS Monaco. However, his tenure with the Blues has been limited to just 21 senior appearances.

Sarr's situation hasn't improved under the stewardship of Mauricio Pochettino this season, failing to make a single appearance.