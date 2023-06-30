New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is set to lay down a two-week fitness programme for his players before their pre-season games, according to the Mirror. The Argentina tactician is set to charge of the Blues this weekend for the first time after replacing caretaker manager Frank Lampard.

The fitness regime will take place at the club's training facilities at Cobham before the team flies out to the United States for their pre-season games. Chelsea are scheduled to face the likes of Newcastle United, Wrexham and Borrusia Dortmund in USA over the next couple of months.

Mauricio Pochettino has been a huge advocate for player fitness is all the clubs he has previously managed. According to the aforementioned source, the most gruelling test the Blues players will face is something called a "Gacon" test. The test was described by Pochettino in his book Brave New World as follows:

"To start with, the players have 45 seconds to cover 150 metres, with a 15 seconds rest. In each subsequent 45-second rep, they have to fun 6.25 metres further, with the intensity steadily increasing."

Mauricio Pochettino is renowned for his high-pressing and possession heavy style of play which is something one can expect from Chelsea as well in the upcoming season. However, player fitness is vital if a team wishes to play that brand of football.

The West-London outfit had a poor 2022-23 season, which saw them have three separate managers in Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and then Frank Lampard.

They finished 12th in the Premier League, picking just 44 points all season, which was their lowest total in their Premier League history. Both Lampard and Potter made damming remarks on the players' fitness levels during their tenure at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea face a difficult outing in Pochettino's first game in the Premier League

Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge of Chelsea will be a home game against Liverpool on Sunday (August 13).

Pochettino does not have the best record against the Reds. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manage has won three games and lost nine times in 16 outings against the Reds whilst managing the likes of Tottenham and Southampton.

Most notably, the new Chelsea boss lost the 2019 UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid while in charge of Spurs. The Reds secured a 2-0 victory on that occasion with Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi scoring the goals.

