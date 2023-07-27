Chelsea target prefers summer move to Arsenal despite interest from the Blues - Reports

Chelsea target Mohammed Kudus reportedly prefers a move to Arsenal despite interest from the Blues. As claimed by Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Ghana international is very much keen on a witch to the Emirates.

Kudus has been the subject of interest from both Arsenal and Chelsea this summer. As reported by Fichajes, the Blues are ready to make a lucrative offer for the versatile midfielder as they look to beat the Gunners for his signature.

However, it has been mentioned that the Ajax playmaker prefers a move to Mikel Arteta's side.

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that both London clubs are genuinely interested in the 22-year-old. Jacobs has also claimed that Brighton & Hove Albion are also in the mix to land Kudus, who is expected to cost around £40 million. He told Caught Offside:

“The Arsenal interest is genuine as well, although they won’t move prior to outgoings. They made contact a couple of weeks ago. Brighton are also in the race. Kudus is going to cost about £40m."

Jacobs has claimed that Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino views Kudus as a potential replacement for Conor Gallagher, who could be sold for the right price. He added:

“I think if Chelsea sell Conor Gallagher they will move quickly for an attack-minded midfielder. West Ham have seen a bid rejected for Gallagher for around £40m. He has got plenty of minutes in pre-season under Mauricio Pochettino, but Chelsea will sell if the price is right.”

Kudus has been a key player for Ajax since joining the Eredivisie giants from Nordsjælland in 2020. The versatile midfielder has scored 23 goals and produced 11 assists in 84 games for Ajax to date.

The Arsenal target has also been a key player for Ghana over the years. He has been capped 24 times for the Black Stars so far, scoring seven goals in the process.

Ajax manager opens up on the future of Arsenal and Chelsea target

Ajax manager Maurice Steijn has opened up on the future of Mohammed Kudus amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. The Ajax boss lavished praise on the 22-year-old while acknowledging that the Ghana international has communicated he wishes to move on.

He said (via De Telegraaf):

"I don't notice that he would be busy with a transfer. He also trains hard. I think today (against Anderlecht, ed.) you have seen again what exceptional qualities he has, wherever you put him. I hope he stays. That will also give the rest a boost."

He added:

"I have the feeling that if he stayed for another year, the real top would come for him. If we become champions and he scores twenty goals, he might go for 'double'. We try to keep that in mind."

With both Arsenal and Chelsea interested in his signature, we will have to wait and see what the future holds for the immensely talented attacking midfielder.