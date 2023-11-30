Chelsea unhappy with how Premier League club are treating on-loan midfielder, prepared to recall him in January: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to recall midfielder Andrey Santos in January from his loan stint at Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

The Blues signed Santos from Brazilian side Vasco de Gama in January this year but he joined the club in the summer. The 19-year-old was then sent on loan at Nottingham with the thought that it would provide him with some Premier League experience.

However, Santos has played just seven minutes in the league this season and it came in a 3-0 defeat at Liverpool in October. He did play the entire 90 minutes in their EFL Cup defeat against Burnley in August. But it isn't enough for Chelsea and as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, they will recall him in January.

The Blues made a number of signings in midfield in the summer, bringing in the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. With the Blues also not in any European competition, a place in the starting XI looks unlikely for Santos. Hence, he is likely to be sent away on loan again in January.

Glen Johnson reckons Reece James could leave Chelsea for Manchester City in future

Former Blues fullback Glen Johnson has said that Reece James might look for a move to Manchester City if the situation at Chelsea doesn't improve. He added that while a big fee demand might make the transfer, he will be tempted by the prospect of joining City.

He told GGRecon:

“If Reece James was to ever leave Chelsea for a Premier League rival, then it would definitely be for Manchester City. I can’t imagine him going to a fellow London team and it would be Manchester City purely because they’ll be competing at the very top for years to come. Players want to win things, so those links would definitely grab his attention."

Johnson pointed out that all players want to win trophies and Manchester City offer that opportunity unless things change at Stamford Bridge soon:

“Chelsea wouldn’t want him to leave, the price tag would be astronomical and that’s what’s going to make this move very unlikely. In terms of the player himself, of course, if Chelsea don’t bounce back and get to the point again where they’re fighting for honours across all fronts, then of course the move to Manchester City will pique his interest.

"All the best players want to win things and play for the best team, so I can see Reece James wanting to move to Manchester City, but not to any other Premier League team.”

Reece James came through the west London side's academy and has made 154 appearances, contributing 11 goals and 21 assists. He has won one UEFA Champions League, one Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup so far.

The Englishman, however, has suffered multiple injury issues in recent times, making just seven appearances this season.