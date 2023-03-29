Eden Hazard could leave Real Madrid as club remain ‘obsessed’ about signing him: Reports

Turkish giants Fenerbahçe are reportedly obsessed about signing Eden Hazard from Real Madrid. The Belgian is set for showdown talks with Carlo Ancelotti in the summer.

As per a report in GOAL, Hazard has an offer on the table from Fenerbahçe. Real Madrid are willing to let go of the Belgian as they are keen to move on from their highest-paid player.

Hazard is not in Ancelotti's plans and has not managed to cement a spot in the starting XI. He has been injured more often than not since joining from Chelsea and has lost his spot to Vinicius Jr.

The forward has spoken about the possibility of leaving Real Madrid in the summer. He ruled out an exit in the January window as he did not want to change cities in the middle of the season. He said:

"In January, it is impossible (leaving the club), because I have family, and I like the city. But in summer, it is possible that I go. I have one more year on my contract, and it's the club's decision. If the club tells me 'Eden, thanks for four years, but you have to go', I have to accept it because it's normal. But I would like to play more, show more that I can play, that I am a good player."

Hazard has just over a year left on his contract and is unlikely to be handed a new deal regardless of Ancelotti's future at the club.

Why did Eden Hazard flop at Real Madrid?

Eden Hazard has been troubled by injuries since his move to Spain. The Belgian has had trouble getting into the team because of Vinicius, as the Brazilian has been in fine form in the last 18 months.

Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that he prefers the Brazilian over the former Chelsea man and said:

"The problem [Eden Hazard] has right now is he has a coach who prefers another player [Vinicius Jr]," he said.

"What's important is the player has the motivation to work to play. He is doing that. [He] has to keep fighting. Sometimes it happens, there are moments when the coach prefers others."

Hazard was linked with Newcastle United and Arsenal in the January window, while a return to Chelsea was reported last summer.

Poll : 0 votes