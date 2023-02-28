Erik ten Hag identifies versatile 22-year-old as his next Manchester United signing: Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has identified Ajax playmaker Mohammed Kudus as his next signing, according to Caught Offside.

As per the report, the Dutch manager wants at least two major signings at Old Trafford in the summer.

Ten Hag has done a phenomenal job since taking charge at Manchester United last summer. He has already ended the Red Devils' six-year wait for a trophy, leading them to Carabao Cup success on Sunday (February 26) at the expense of Newcastle United.

The Red Devils are also in the race for the Premier League title, FA Cup, and the UEFA Europa League this season.

Ten Hag's transfers have been superb since he took charge at Old Trafford and he is reportedly looking for two major additions in the summer. As reported by Caught Offside, the Manchester United boss has already identified his first target and wants to raid his former club Ajax once again.

Kudus, who was signed by the Dutchman himself at the Johan Cryuff Arena from Nordsjælland in 2020, is his priority target for the summer. Ten Hag is thought to be a huge admirer of the Ghana international and believes that he has all the ingredients to succeed at Old Trafford.

Kudus has been a player in demand in recent times, having impressed for both club and country. The Ghanaian ace has been excellent for Ajax since joining the Dutch giants from Danish side Nordsjælland. He has registered 21 goals and seven assists in 74 games for the club.

Marc Geschwind



What a goal and what a lovely tribute for his friend Christian Atsu who sadly passed away in the earthquake in Turkey.



Kudus' first ever free kick for Ajax and he puts it perfectly in the top corner. He can virtually do nothing wrong at the moment. What a goal and what a lovely tribute for his friend Christian Atsu who sadly passed away in the earthquake in Turkey.

Kudus is predominantly an attacking midfielder but is also capable of playing up front and on either flank.

The 22-year-old has scored 16 goals and provided three assists in 32 games across competitions for Ajax this season. He also impressed at the FIFA World Cup for Ghana, scoring twice in three games.

Alongside Kudus, the Manchester United boss also reportedly has his sights on a new centre-forward in the summer.

Pundit claims Erik ten Hag decision could force Manchester United star out of Old Trafford

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has opined that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could play a role in forcing Aaron Wan-Bissaka out this summer. He told Football Insider:

"I think the fans are not happy with him. He has not set the heather alight, he comes in and has been lethargic. I think he can do better than what he has been doing. Whether that is something to do with the manager not believing in him I do not know."

He added:

"There is going to be movement. There are a few of them that are going to move on and it is time for a change. Ten Hag has got them all interested in Man United again."

Aaron Wan Bissaka made more successful tackles in the Carabao Cup final than any other player (7). He only came on at half time.



He only came on at half time Aaron Wan Bissaka made more successful tackles in the Carabao Cup final than any other player (7)He only came on at half time 💪 Aaron Wan Bissaka made more successful tackles in the Carabao Cup final than any other player (7)😳 He only came on at half time https://t.co/BvdAKo9sRr

A hamstring injury to Diogo Dalot handed Wan-Bissaka seven league starts in a row from late December to early February.

However, the Englishman has been limited to a backup role at Manchester United following Dalot's return to fitness.

