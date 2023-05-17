Former Liverpool star linked with shock move to Manchester United this summer - Reports

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane has emerged as a shock transfer option for Manchester United amidst claims that he could leave Bayern Munich, according to Sky Germany (via The Mirror).

Mane established himself as one of the best wingers in the world during his fruitful six-year stint with Liverpool. He bagged 120 goals and 48 assists from 269 appearances across competitions for the Reds. The forward also helped the team win six trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

However, the Senegal international decided to end his association with the Anfield outfit last summer. In pursuit of a new challenge, Mane joined Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for a deal worth £35 million.

The Bavarians brought in the forward as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who joined Barcelona for £42.5 million. However, the transfer has not gone according to plan for Mane.

Mane has scored 12 times and provided six assists in 37 games across competitions for Bayern. Although his numbers are not poor, the winger's performances have left much to be desired.

The former Southampton star also grabbed headlines after hitting teammate Leroy Sane following Bayern's 3-0 loss against Manchester City in the Champions League last month. It resulted in the player being banned for one game.

Thomas Tuchel's arrival as Bayern's new manager has not seen Mane's prominence increase. The attacker amassed just five minutes of playing time in the team's 6-0 league win against Schalke last weekend.

Hence, Bayern have come to the conclusion that Mane does not have a future at the club. According to the aforementioned source, the German giants will sell the forward this summer.

Only Premier League clubs are likely to be able to afford Mane's wages. As per the report, Manchester United have emerged as a potential destination for the Senagalese, while Newcastle United have also been mooted as an option.

Manchester United are said to be determined to strengthen their attack, with a new striker at the top of their wishlist. They could also sign a winger in the mold of Mane as Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial reportedly face uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

Liverpool and Manchester United interested in Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool and Manchester United are keen to bolster their options in midfield this summer. Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister has emerged as a target for both clubs. As things stand, Anfield is the most concrete destination for the Argentinian, according to journalist Gaston Edul (@AlbicelesteTalk on Twitter).

Mac Allister has bagged 20 goals and eight assists in 108 games across competitions for Brighton. The Seagulls are under no pressure to sell the midfielder as he is contracted to them until 2025. However, they could cash in on him for around £70 million, as per Edul.

Meanwhile, the English giants have also been credited with an interest in signing Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch. There have been suggestions that the Dutchman has agreed to move to Liverpool. The Red Devils, though, remain interested in signing the 20-year-old.

Poll : 0 votes