Juventus interested in signing highly rated Chelsea youngster on loan: Reports 

Juventus are reportedly keen to sign Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei on a loan deal ahead of the next season.

Casadei, 20, has emerged as one of the most promising midfield talents in the world due to his stellar outings at the FIFA U20 World Cup earlier this month. He guided Italy to a runners-up finish in Argentina, bagging the Golden Ball award in the process. He also won the Golden Boot award for his seven goals in seven tournament appearances.

A right-footed box-to-box operator blessed with passing and shooting, Casadei has been on the Blues' books since arriving from Inter Milan for around £16 million last summer. So far, he has made 13 U21 appearances for them.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have enquired about a potential loan switch to rope in Casadei from Chelsea this summer. With Adrien Rabiot still pondering over a new contract, they are hoping to bolster their midfield soon.

Casadei, who has a contract until June 2028 at Stamford Bridge, could prove to be a shrewd signing for the Serie A giants. He could provide competition to the likes of Paul Pogba, Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti in a central position.

Before joining the west London side on a permanent deal, Casadei earned a name for himself at the Nerazzurri. He lifted two league titles at youth level, scoring 41 goals and contributing eight assists in 105 age-group appearances.

Earlier this year, the Italian tasted his first loan experience when he joined Reading on a six-month deal. He scored one goal in 15 Championship appearances for the Royals, failing to help the team avoid relegation to League One.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are keen to revamp their entire midfield in the summer transfer window. They are keeping tabs on Moises Caicedo, Nicolo Barella, Sandro Tonali, Emmanuel Kouadio Kone and Romeo Lavia, as per The Athletic.

Chelsea willing to offer five stars in deal to sign Juventus ace: Reports

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea are keen to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus this summer. They have already met with the Bianconeri sporting director Giovanni Manna, informing him about their interest in the striker.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are willing to include Romelu Lukaku, Kalidou Koulibaly, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah in a potential player-plus-cash deal. Juventus are reportedly prioritizing a cash only offer.

Vlahovic, who has a contract until June 2026, would emerge as a crucial starter for Chelsea should a potential deal be finalized this summer. He would easily displace Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the pecking order.

So far, Vlahovic has netted 23 goals and provided six assists in 63 matches across all competitions for Juventus.

