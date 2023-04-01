Liverpool handed boost as target has contract offer withdrawn by current club - Reports

Liverpool have been handed a major boost with Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt reportedly set to withdraw their contract extension offer for Evan Ndicka.

As reported by TalkSPORT, the Bundesliga side have given up hope of keeping Evan Ndicka and Daichi Kamada beyond this season.

Both Ndicka and Kamada have their current deals at Deutsche Bank Park expiring this summer and look destined to leave on free transfers.

According to the report, Kamada looks set to joining Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer, while Ndicka has emerged as a target for Liverpool.

Ndicka has been a key player for Eintracht Frankfurt over the years following his move from Auxerre in 2018.

The Frenchman has developed into one of the best centre-backs in the Bundesliga and also played a key role in their Europa League triumph last season.

Ndicka has been almost ever-present at the heart of the Eintracht Frankfurt backline this season, having featured 36 times across competitions this season.

However, the Bundesliga side are set to withdraw their latest contract offer for the 23-year-old as they have given up their hopes of keeping him beyond this summer.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for the Frenchman with their defenders struggling to impress this season.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have both been severely criticized for their shaky performances this campaign.

Joel Matip's availability has always been an issue and he has also struggled when he has been available.

Ibrahima Konate has been the most impressive defender for the Reds but he has only featured in 14 out of a possible 40 games.

Aged just 23, Ndicka has plenty of potential and could prove to be a solid addition to the Merseyside giants.

Trent Alexander-Arnold offers positive update on ‘exciting’ Liverpool star

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has expressed his excitement at teammate Luis Diaz's return to full fitness.

The England international has also said that the forward seems to be enjoying his return to action. The full-back said (as quoted by Emipre of the Kop):

‘‘He’s a top player, a top lad. It’s been a tough season for him to see him out so much. But he’s back; he’s back smiling; he’s enjoying his football, so that’s all you can ask (for). ‘With a player like that, he brings enthusiasm to the team and brings a spark that not many players have. It’s exciting to have him back.’’

Diaz was excellent for Liverpool earlier this campaign, notching up four goals and three assists in 11 games across the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

However, he has been out with a knee injury since October 2022 and has been a huge miss for Jurgen Klopp's side.

