Liverpool looking at signing Bayern Munich superstar who previously turned down the Reds, according to journalist 

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka this summer.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently overseeing a midfield rebuild and have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton & Hove Albion and RB Leipzig respectively.

The Reds are still expected to add one or two more new faces to their midfield before the window shuts. This is a result of rumors linking the duo of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia this summer.

The Reds are monitoring a couple of midfielders, and according to Journalist Steve Kay, the latest name on their list is Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka.

The 28-year-old Germany international is available in the market this summer, with Bayern willing to entertain transfer offers for the combative midfielder.

Kay revealed while speaking on The Transfer Exchange show, that the Reds are currently lining up a move for Goretzka. He said:

"He’s (Amrabat) a quality player and I think Liverpool are looking at him as well, and I think the Reds are also looking at Goretzka I heard tonight.”

Goretzka has already rejected a move to Liverpool in the past. He was linked with the Reds while playing for Schalke 04 in 2018 but he chose to join Bayern instead. Hence, it will be interesting to see if a move for Goretzka eventually materializes this summer.

Both Liverpool and Bayern Munich have had a good relationship in recent seasons. Both teams have been involved in transfers that have seen the likes of Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara move in opposite directions in recent windows.

Reds head coach, Klopp, has had a long-standing interest in Goretzka. He could once again fancy the prospect of adding the Germany international to his midfield ahead of next season.

Recounting Leon Goretzka's comments on interest from Liverpool in 2018

Goretzka on International duty with Germany

Reds head coach Jurgen Klopp wanted to sign German midfielder Leon Goretzka in 2018. However, the player opted for a move to Bayern Munich from Schalke 04 instead.

Goretzka joined the Bavarians in the summer of 2018 on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Schalke. He has since gone on to make 179 appearances for Bayern Munich, registering 34 goals and 35 assists.

Meanwhile, prior to his transfer to Bayern Munich, Liverpool were among the teams that showed interest in Goretzka. Two years after making the move, the player revealed that he was 100% certain he made the right choice despite advances from Klopp.

He said (via GOAL):

"They were a consideration, of course. They’re a great club, and their development since Klopp came has been amazing. We’re all a little proud of him winning the title.

He continued:

"But I took a long time making my decision, and I was 100 per cent sure that Bayern was the right move for me.”

Goretzka scored six goals and provided six assists in 40 appearances across competitions last season, helping Bayern retain the Bundesliga title.