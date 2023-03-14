Manchester City and Chelsea set to be asked to splash £115 million to sign defensive target in the summer: Reports

RB Leipzig have reportedly set a staggering £115 million price tag for Manchester City and Chelsea-linked centre-back Josko Gvardiol.

Gvardiol, 21, has emerged as one of the most sought-after defenders in the world since the turn of the year. Due to his stellar performances at both club and country levels, he has popped up at Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid's wishlist.

A left-footed defender renowned for his pace and positioning, the 19-cap Croatia ace turned a lot of heads during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He scored one goal in seven tournament starts, helping his team finish third behind champions Argentina and runners-up France.

According to the Daily Mail, Leipzig have slapped an inordinate price tag on Gvardiol amid a host of speculations about his future. Manchester City and Chelsea, who are considered to be the front-runners, are set to be asked for a fee of £115 million for the Croatian defender's signature.

Earlier this month, the Blues renewed their transfer interest in Gvardiol after failing to snap him up last summer. The club's top brass have identified the Leipzig man as Thiago Silva's future successor, as per The Times.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are hoping to add Gvardiol to their ranks as the first-choice left-sided centre-back. While Aymeric Laporte is expected to seal an exit in the summer, Nathan Ake is viewed as a squad option.

However, Leipzig manager Marco Rose issued a warning to Gvardiol's potential suitors last month. Addressing the rumors, he told TV2Sport:

"Josko Gvardiol will be a RB Leipzig player next season as well. I am the coach and I am asking for that. He is happy here. He said he wants to play in the Premier League, but he didn't exactly say when!"

Gvardiol, who has a contract until June 2027 at the Red Bull Arena, has made 76 matches for Leipzig and also registered five goals and four assists.

Manchester City eye shock summer switch for 26-year-old Chelsea defender: Reports

According to The Athletic, Manchester City have expressed an interest in roping in Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell in the upcoming summer transfer window.

City don't have a proper left-sided wing-back in his squad and Joao Cancelo is expected to depart this summer. Hence, Pep Guardiola is interested in adding a Premier League-proven defender to his ranks.

The Blues are prepared to enter negotiations for the former Leicester City man if the Cityzens come up with a lucrative offer. Furthermore, Graham Potter's side have Marc Cucurella and Lewis Hall as options.

Chilwell, who has a contract until June 2025 at Stamford Bridge, has scored nine goals and laid out 12 assists in 76 matches for the Blues.

