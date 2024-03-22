Manchester City to face competition from Real Madrid for Bundesliga superstar - Reports

Manchester City will reportedly face competition from Real Madrid in their bid to sign Bayern Munich starlet Jamal Musiala as part of their summer recruitment. The midfielder is on the radar of the European champions, who see him as a potential top addition to their squad.

While at Bayern Munich, 21-year-old Germany international Musiala has established himself as one of the finest young midfielders in the world. His stock has risen so much that he was recently announced as Germany's No. 10.

As per Caught Offside, Musiala has caught the eye of the European champions City. They are prepared to tempt him with a return to England, where he spent his formative years at Chelsea. The Cityzens are considering making a move for the young midfielder, who finished second in both the 2023 Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy awards.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are looking to repeat what they did in the 2023 summer window with Jude Bellingham once more. They signed him from Borussia Dortmund amid interest from Manchester City. The Spanish giants are looking to beat the English side to Musiala as well, potentially reuniting him with Bellingham, his close friend.

Musiala's contract with Bayern expires in 2026, leading to talk of a potential exit. The midfielder has featured 21 times in the Bundesliga this season, recording 10 goals and five assists.

Tuchel's impending exit from the club in the summer means that Musiala may yet choose to remain at the club where he made his professional debut. Both Real Madrid and Manchester City may approach the youngster in the summer with the hopes of convincing him to move.

Manchester City monitoring situation of Real Madrid star ahead of potential switch

Manchester City are keeping tabs on Real Madrid forward Rodrygo ahead of a potential transfer opportunity for the Brazilian star. The Cityzens will be joined by a host of other English sides also interested in moving for the forward, who may be unsettled at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are closing in on the capture of France international captain Kylian Mbappe, with his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expiring in the summer. This would leave them with an imbalance in attack, with too many players occupying the same position.

Speculation has been rife about the future of some of the Spanish club's stars, but Manchester City are eyeing Rodrygo, as reported by ESPN. The Brazilian has scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 41 games across competitions this season.