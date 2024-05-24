Manchester City want to convince Pep Guardiola to sign a new long-term deal with the club - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly keen on convincing Pep Guardiola to sign a long-term deal to extend his stay at the Etihad. As reported by Mike Keegan via City Xtra, the Cityzens want the Spanish manager to extend his trophy-laden stay beyond a decade.

Guardiola has managed to establish Manchester City as the most dominant force in English football since taking charge in 2016. However, the Cityzens find themselves in a difficult position with the manager set to enter the final year of his deal.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager is reportedly yet to make a call on his future. The Premier League champions are desperate to tie the Spaniard down with a new deal.

Pep Guardiola has already won 17 trophies during his time at the Etihad including six Premier League titles as well as one UEFA Champions League. His side have created history this season by becoming the first team ever to win four successive Premier League titles.

Manchester City clinched the Premier League title last Sunday (May 19) beating West Ham United 3-1 to clinch a sixth top-flight title in seven years. They will get the opportunity to win their 18th major honor under Guardiola when they take on rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 25.

Since joining Manchester City in 2016, Pep Guardiola has signed three contract extensions. However, the former Barcelona boss recently raised the prospect that he will depart when his contract expires at the end of next season. Following his side's victory over West Ham, he said, as quoted by BBC:

"The reality is I am closer to leaving than staying."

Guardiola has etched his name as one of the greatest managers of all time and has already won 38 trophies in his managerial career. Aged only 53, he still has plenty of time to secure a lot more success.

Manchester City to listen to offers for midfielder they only signed last season: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly ready to listen to offers for Matheus Nunes following his underwhelming first season at the Etihad. The Cityzens are believed to be ready to cut their losses on the Portuguese international, whom they signed last summer from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Nunes caught the eye at Wolves following his switch from Sporting CP in 2022 which saw him earn a £53 million switch to the Etihad last summer. However, he has failed to break into Pep Guardiola's starting XI.

The 25-year-old only started seven Premier League games this season and played just 1540 minutes of football across competitions. The midfielder could not open his goalscoring account but contributed with five assists.